Prices at the pump have held steady over the last week as financial turmoil dealt a blow to markets.

A gallon of gas was $3.46 on average, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Rhode Island. Gas prices are as of March 17. Demand for gasoline has held steady over the last seven days, increasing slightly, according to the Energy Information Administration.

AAA described pricing trends as “calm” following bank failures at Silicon Valley Bank and other regional institutions that triggered financial panic and bailouts from the federal government this week. The effects haven’t had much of an impact at all on oil and gas.

Rhode Island by the numbers

– Gas current price: $3.28

– Week change: -$0.02 (-0.5%)

– Year change: -$1.01 (-23.6%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $5.02 (6/13/22)

– Diesel current price: $4.66

– Week change: -$0.06 (-1.2%)

– Year change: -$0.39 (-7.8%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $6.47 (5/18/22)

States with the most expensive gas

#1. California: $4.87

#2. Hawaii: $4.84

#3. Nevada: $4.29

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Mississippi: $3.00

#2. Oklahoma: $3.03

#3. Texas: $3.05