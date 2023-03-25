People’s Credit Union today announced that it is providing graduating high school seniors planning to attend college in 2023 – 2024 the opportunity to apply for a $1,500 scholarship from the Cooperative Credit Union Association.

The scholarship program is supported by credit unions across Rhode Island with their Better Values – Better Banking campaign and will fund three (3) $1,500 scholarships to high school graduates.

Applying for The Credit Union College Scholarship Program is simple, and there are no fees.

Eligibility requirements: