People’s Credit Union today announced that it is providing graduating high school seniors planning to attend college in 2023 – 2024 the opportunity to apply for a $1,500 scholarship from the Cooperative Credit Union Association.
The scholarship program is supported by credit unions across Rhode Island with their Better Values – Better Banking campaign and will fund three (3) $1,500 scholarships to high school graduates.
Applying for The Credit Union College Scholarship Program is simple, and there are no fees.
Eligibility requirements:
- Be a high school senior enrolled in an undergraduate college/university/trade school degree program during the 2023-2024 academic year.
- Applicant or parent/guardian must be a member of People’s Credit Union.
- Complete the scholarship application available at any People’s Credit Union branch office or download it here.
- Applications and all requested support materials must be dropped off at any People’s Credit Union branch location or mailed to People’s Credit Union, 858 West Main Rd, Middletown, RI 02842 by Friday, April 7th.