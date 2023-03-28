The Graduate Sessions is a free songwriter series featuring local players held on the first Sunday of every month in Providence. The series will be celebrating its one-year anniversary on April 2, at 5PM in the Poindexter Coffee, a cozy vintage-style cafe located inside the historic Graduate Hotel (formerly The Biltmore).

This series, hosted by RI-based singer Steve Allain, brings together some of the best singer-songwriters from around New England, playing original acoustic music in-the-round. Featured performers Suday included Mark Cutler, Kala Farnham, Allison Rose, Nate Cozzolino, Nicole Gauthier, Kris & Tara Hansen, John Fuzek, Vudu Sister, and Morgan Johnston.

The one-year anniversary also serves as a fundraiser for Sojourner House, a victim service agency that provides support to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking. Their clients have access to safe housing, counseling, immigration advocacy, support groups, basic needs (such as groceries & hygiene products), and a variety of other trauma-informed supportive services.

All of the songwriters performing at the show are donating their time and talent. One hundred percent of the money raised at the show, and through the GoFundMe campaign, will go directly to Sojourner House.

The cafe will be selling beer, wine, coffee, and tea. Free street parking is available on Sundays in Providence. The free show begins at 5PM.

Click the GoFundMe link here to support Sojourner House.