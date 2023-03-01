PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee and the Department of Environmental Management (DEM) today are announcing the availability of $270,000 in grants for farms and food-related organizations aimed at ensuring an abundant, affordable supply of nutritious fruits and vegetables, dried fruit, nuts, honey, and other “specialty crops” that are vital to Rhode Islanders’ health and well-being. DEM administers the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP) with annual funding from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).
“This grant program does two very important things at once: it supports small businesses, which are the glue of our communities, and helps expand our food system to become more resilient, secure, and sustainable,” said Governor Dan McKee. “Along with many other initiatives run by DEM including the Local Agriculture and Seafood Act program that we highlighted last week, the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program offers tangible benefits to both the grantees and all Rhode Islanders.”
“When I go to the grocery store or visit my local farmers’ market, I’m always looking for foods like fresh fruits and vegetables, dried fruits, and nuts. These are key components of maintaining a healthy diet and I know that most Rhode Islanders are looking for the same things,” said DEM Director Terry Gray. “DEM is always working to get more locally-grown food on the table and support local farmers and food businesses in becoming more competitive.”
Marketing is important to all enterprises, farming or otherwise, regardless of size. Generally, however, small-scale fruit, vegetable, and other specialty crop growers have more difficulty finding established markets than larger operations. Typically, they tailor their marketing to their unique situations. The SCBGP grants are designed to enhance these producers’ competitiveness. They may be used for increasing consumption through consumer awareness of Rhode Island-grown produce and plants through “buy local” promotions; creating new marketing opportunities for produce suppliers through nontraditional markets; research and development to introduce new crops to better match product availability with consumer demand; and increasing on-farm food safety practices for plants already grown and offered in the state. Specialty crops are defined as fruits and vegetables, dried fruit, tree nuts, horticulture, nursery crops, floriculture including Christmas trees, cut flowers, honey, hops, and turf grass production.
Possibly because of Newport’s popularity as a wedding destination, Rhode Island is becoming known for floriculture. This is a branch of horticulture concerned with growing and marketing flowers and ornamental plants, flower arrangement, and the cultivation and propagation of flowering plants for gardens, greenhouses, nurseries, and landscapes. Floriculture crops include bedding plants, houseplants, potted flowers, potted plants, cut cultivated greens, and cut flowers. DEM encourages floriculture businesses to apply for an SCBGP grant.
There is no maximum grant award and neither DEM nor the USDA requires a cost-sharing or matching requirement. Typically, the average award is between $35,000 and $50,000. All projects are subject to the availability of funds. Grant funds cannot be expended before Sept. 30, 2023, or after Sept. 29, 2026. Due to limited funding, DEM reserves the right to offer an award amount less than the amount requested. Applications will be accepted through March 15. Please apply using this link.
Since 2016, DEM has awarded more than $1 million in grants through the USDA Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. SCBGP assists state departments of agriculture in the 50 States, American Samoa, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the District of Columbia, Guam, and the US Virgin Islands to enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops. For more information on the DEM SCBGP, click here.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Souley Boum scored a season-high 33 points and Colby Jones added 29 to help No. 19 Xavier beat No. 20 Providence 94-89 on Wednesday night and clinch the second seed in the Big East Tournament. Ed Croswell scored 17 points with 13 rebounds, and Bryce Hopkins also scored 17 for Providence,…
Special Event Licenses for The Ocean Race and a Relief Fundraiser for Turkey; Mobile Food Truck Licenses; Ordinances; and more.
Newport City Council will host its next Regular Council Meeting on Wednesday, March 8 at 6:30 pm in the Council Chamber at Newport City Hall. The meeting is open to the public. Here’s a look at what’s on the agenda; CITY OF NEWPORT DOCKET FOR THE REGULAR CITY COUNCIL MEETING MARCH 8, 2023 The following…
Scroll through to find out when women in the U.S. and around the world won rights, the names of women who shattered the glass ceiling, and which country’s women banded together to end a civil war.
The feminist movement of the 1960s and 1970s reminded the world that women have always played important historical roles, despite often being overlooked. But even in the 21st century, many popular history books are written by and about men—usually covering war heroes, generals, and the country’s founding fathers. Studies of U.S. history and social studies…
Light refreshments will be served, and all are encouraged to join in as the City kicks off its annual St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.
Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong and the Newport City Council are inviting the public to join them at a reception on Thursday, March 9th from 6:30-7:30 pm at The Edward King House to welcome members of a delegation visiting from Newport’s Sister City of Kinsale, Ireland. Light refreshments will be served, and all are encouraged to join in as the…
The Rhode Island Foundation is offering local libraries, neighborhood groups and nonprofit organizations grants of up to $10,000 to fund proposals that bring people together as a community. March 15 is the deadline to apply.
The Rhode Island Foundation is offering local libraries, neighborhood groups and nonprofit organizations grants of up to $10,000 to fund proposals that bring people together as a community. March 15 is the deadline to apply. “We are looking for ideas that will enhance the quality of life, build relationships and improve community connections. Our goal…
Sen. Dawn Euer and Rep. Leonela Felix have introduced legislation to protect homeowners by preserving the state’s foreclosure mediation statute established by the 2013 Foreclosure Mediation Act.
Sen. Dawn Euer and Rep. Leonela Felix have introduced legislation to protect homeowners by preserving the state’s foreclosure mediation statute established by the 2013 Foreclosure Mediation Act. “To a lender, a mortgage might just be a line on a spreadsheet. But to a homeowner, it’s so much more than that,” said Senator Euer (D-Dist. 13,…
What’sUpNewp’s running list of what’s happening before, during, and after the 2023 Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade
The 67th Annual Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade will be held, rain, snow, or shine, on Saturday, March 11, 2023. The Parade will begin promptly at 11:00 am in front of Newport City Hall and will proceed to Carroll Avenue at Saint Augustin’s Church. The parade this year is estimated to last 2 hours and…
Berkner playing sold out show at Greenwich Odeum Saturday March 4 at 3PM
Award-winning recording artist Laurie Berkner, widely recognized as the queen of children’s music, is bringing her show to the Greenwich Odeum Saturday, March 4 at 3PM. With over 22 million monthly streams, and millions of CDs and DVDs sold, Laurie’s songs have become much loved classics for children worldwide. It’s her first major tour since…
Two teams suffered setbacks over the past 24 hours with GUYOT environnement electing to return to Cape Town while Team Malizia is down a sail…
It’s been a busy 24 hours in The Ocean Race, with the fleet pushing east at pace, trying to hold on to the strong winds of a southern latitude low pressure system. Team Holcim – PRB is making the best of it, but the news of the day centres around GUYOT environnement – Team Europe who have…
This $2,000 award is open to Newport County students.
The Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County (“ACA”) is accepting applications for the Tinny Family Art Scholarship, a $2,000 award given each May to a high school senior who lives in Newport County and who has demonstrated artistic talent and the ambition to strive for excellence. All areas of the arts will be considered,…
