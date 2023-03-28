Today, Representative Seth Magaziner (RI-02) announced that he is leading his colleagues from Southern New England, Reps. Cicilline, Auchincloss, and Keating, in requesting $8 million in federal funding for the Southern New England Estuaries Program (SNEP), which supports innovative solutions to ecological and economic issues in southeastern New England estuaries.

Rep. Magaziner and his colleagues emphasized the critical role that estuaries play in maintaining healthy ecosystems and the danger that human activity along coasts poses to these fragile ecosystems. They also noted that estuaries provide benefits of great economic and ecological significance, including vital nesting and feeding habitats for aquatic plants and animals.

“Rhode Island is lucky to have more than 400 miles of coastline, much of which contributes to our state’s vibrant Blue Economy,” said Rep. Magaziner. “We must protect and restore our coasts and estuaries, which is why I’m leading the effort to invest in these comprehensive efforts that will support regional scientific research to restore clean water, healthy coastal ecosystems, and sustainable coastal communities.”

Read full text of letter here:

March 24, 2023

The Honorable Mike Simpson

Chairman

Subcommittee on Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies

Committee on Appropriations

Washington, DC 20515 The Honorable Chellie Pingree

Ranking Member

Subcommittee on Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies

Committee on Appropriations

Washington, DC 20515

Dear Chair Simpson and Ranking Member Pingree:

As you craft the Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies appropriations bill, we write to request robust funding for the Southern New England Estuaries Program, which supports innovative solutions to ecological and economic issues in southeastern New England estuaries. We appreciate your strong support for the program in FY 2023, and ask for $8 million in FY 2024 to fulfill the program’s mission of preserving the ecological health of southeastern New England’s estuaries, watersheds, and coastal waters.

Estuaries are critical to healthy ecosystems but are increasingly affected by the impacts of human activity along the coast. Estuaries provide benefits of great economic and ecological significance, including vital nesting and feeding habitats for aquatic plants and animals. Protecting and restoring our coasts and estuaries is critical for both our economy and our environment.

Those who live and work near and on our estuaries have the greatest stake in sound coastal management, as well as the strongest understanding of the unique threats posed by human activity and industry. It is through their expertise that the Southern New England Estuaries Program engages stakeholders to craft effective, long-lasting solutions to these challenges.

Through comprehensive and collaborative efforts across southern New England, this funding will support regional scientific research and individual projects. Additionally, this funding provides grants, technical assistance and other support to municipalities and other organizations implementing local solutions to restore clean water, healthy coastal ecosystems, and sustainable coastal communities. It will also ensure access to resilient, self-sustaining ecosystems of clean water, diverse habitats, and healthy populations of fish, shellfish, and other aquatic-dependent organisms.

We urge you to continue your support for preserving the ecological health of southeastern New England estuaries by funding the program at $8 million for FY 2024. Thank you for your consideration of this request.

Sincerely,

Auchincloss, Jake; Cicilline, David; Keating, William; Magaziner, Seth