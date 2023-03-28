Short-Term Rental registration renewals for Newport’s 2023-24 operating period are now being accepted by the City Clerk’s Office.

Under the City’s Zoning Ordinances, all Newport property owners who engage in rentals of 30 days or less are required to register as a Transient Guest Facility with the City no later than May 31st of each calendar year. This registration is separate, and in addition to, a requirement to register with the State of Rhode Island.

As a reminder, under an ordinance changed passed by the City Council on March 23, 2022, Short-Term Rentals are not permitted in Residential zones, unless the home serves as a primary residence. Owner-occupied properties may continue to rent up to two rooms to no more than four people by right.

For properties in the Limited Business Zone, short-term rentals are also prohibited, unless the owner of the property is granted a Special Use Permit by the Zoning Board of Review. Short-term rentals, or transient guest facilities, remain permissible in the City’s General Business and Waterfront Business zones.

For more information about the City’s Short-Term Rental policies, including a link to download an application, please visit www.CityofNewport.com/STR.

Note that registrations must be renewed annually and are subject to review.