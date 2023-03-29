Citizens and Gray Matter Marketing are thrilled to announce the continuation of the title sponsorship of the Citizens Pell Bridge Run.

As title sponsor since the event’s inception, Citizens’ support of the annual run/walk has allowed the event to generate significant impact for local and regional nonprofits. The event is owned by the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Foundation, through which more than $150,000 was raised or donated to local charities in 2022. To date, the event has surpassed more than $1 Million in charitable impact, and thanks to the extension of the sponsorship of Citizens, that number will continue to grow.

“With the added support of Citizens through 2024, we can ensure that this local-favorite event continues to increase its impact on deserving local organizations year after year,” says Matt Gray, President of Gray Matter Marketing, which has produced the Citizens Pell Bridge Run since 2012.

“We’re excited to continue our title sponsorship of the Citizens Pell Bridge Run,” said Keith Kelly, State President, Citizens. “We look forward to this event each year and appreciate the opportunity to engage with current and prospective customers.”

“The Newport County YMCA feels honored to be a part of the Citizens Pell Bridge Run family,” says Cori Kilzi, Associate Executive Director, Newport County YMCA. “The race gives a great sense of accomplishment for our Special Olympics athletes and the financial proceeds help allow us to provide free Adapted Physical Activity programs year-round to adults of all abilities. We are incredibly grateful for the continued support from Citizens, Gray Matter Marketing, the RITB Foundation, and all of the wonderful sponsors.”

“It’s great news to hear Citizens will continue sponsoring the Pell Bridge Run,” said Denise Panichas, Executive Director of The Samaritans. “The Citizens Pell Bridge Run is recognized as a statewide, one of kind signature event not only for Citizens but for The Samaritans’ suicide prevention education programs as well. Suicide prevention is about connectedness and hope. Nothing quite says hope like 3,000 race participants, event organizers and bridge staff all cheering each other on to the finish line. Thank you, Citizens, for the opportunity to continue this great Rhode Island tradition!”

The 2023 event is scheduled for October 15th, and registration will open on May 1st. The 4-mile course runs from Jamestown to Newport over the Claiborne Pell Bridge and is the only day of the year that pedestrians are permitted on the bridge. The event, sponsored by Citizens and produced by Gray Matter Marketing, is owned by the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Foundation, which accepts applications from local nonprofit groups, selects charitable partners and oversees the distribution of funds. Charity applications for RITB Foundation Grants will open in the spring. For more information, visit www.pellbridgerun.com