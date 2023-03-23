It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and no other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic became a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. Since then, increasing mortgage rates have slowed growth. But many areas are still seeing price jumps.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Providence-Warwick, RI-MA metro area using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of February 2023. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by 4.4% to $328,604. Data was available for 63 cities and towns in Providence.

#30. Portsmouth, RI

– 1-year price change: +$27,875 (+5.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$172,709 (+45.8%)

– Typical home value: $550,211 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#29. Dighton, MA

– 1-year price change: +$28,052 (+6.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$135,863 (+38.4%)

– Typical home value: $489,317 (#24 most expensive city in metro)

#28. Taunton, MA

– 1-year price change: +$28,591 (+7.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$133,646 (+46.0%)

– Typical home value: $424,044 (#37 most expensive city in metro)

#27. North Smithfield, RI

– 1-year price change: +$28,970 (+7.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$125,334 (+41.1%)

– Typical home value: $429,989 (#35 most expensive city in metro)

#26. Fairhaven, MA

– 1-year price change: +$29,141 (+7.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$135,385 (+48.4%)

– Typical home value: $414,913 (#42 most expensive city in metro)

#25. Scituate, RI

– 1-year price change: +$29,853 (+7.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$125,506 (+39.1%)

– Typical home value: $446,816 (#31 most expensive city in metro)

#24. Freetown, MA

– 1-year price change: +$30,196 (+6.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$132,689 (+37.7%)

– Typical home value: $484,305 (#25 most expensive city in metro)

#23. Berkley, MA

– 1-year price change: +$30,341 (+6.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$147,959 (+39.2%)

– Typical home value: $525,560 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

#22. Charlestown, RI

– 1-year price change: +$30,440 (+5.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$193,493 (+51.4%)

– Typical home value: $570,052 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#21. Westerly, RI

– 1-year price change: +$32,663 (+7.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$166,948 (+51.4%)

– Typical home value: $492,018 (#23 most expensive city in metro)

#20. Bristol, RI

– 1-year price change: +$33,436 (+7.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$141,650 (+42.4%)

– Typical home value: $475,564 (#28 most expensive city in metro)

#19. Dartmouth, MA

– 1-year price change: +$34,400 (+7.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$142,529 (+38.8%)

– Typical home value: $510,074 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

#18. Rehoboth, MA

– 1-year price change: +$35,063 (+6.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$159,509 (+41.1%)

– Typical home value: $547,208 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

#17. Mansfield, MA

– 1-year price change: +$36,931 (+6.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$140,933 (+31.0%)

– Typical home value: $595,031 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#16. North Kingstown, RI

– 1-year price change: +$37,184 (+7.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$165,692 (+47.4%)

– Typical home value: $515,605 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

#15. West Greenwich, RI

– 1-year price change: +$38,548 (+8.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$151,701 (+46.8%)

– Typical home value: $475,680 (#27 most expensive city in metro)

#14. Easton, MA

– 1-year price change: +$38,831 (+7.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$166,967 (+40.4%)

– Typical home value: $579,784 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Kingston, RI

– 1-year price change: +$39,467 (+8.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$134,530 (+35.2%)

– Typical home value: $516,645 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Exeter, RI

– 1-year price change: +$40,068 (+8.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$154,938 (+45.4%)

– Typical home value: $496,550 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Tiverton, RI

– 1-year price change: +$40,392 (+10.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$151,488 (+52.2%)

– Typical home value: $441,541 (#34 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Foster, RI

– 1-year price change: +$41,547 (+10.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$145,636 (+49.1%)

– Typical home value: $442,237 (#33 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Newport, RI

– 1-year price change: +$45,464 (+6.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$292,903 (+64.4%)

– Typical home value: $747,956 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#8. East Greenwich, RI

– 1-year price change: +$46,995 (+7.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$186,866 (+40.0%)

– Typical home value: $653,824 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Jamestown, RI

– 1-year price change: +$49,346 (+5.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$288,860 (+46.6%)

– Typical home value: $908,223 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#6. South Kingstown, RI

– 1-year price change: +$50,166 (+9.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$205,076 (+56.6%)

– Typical home value: $567,407 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Barrington, RI

– 1-year price change: +$52,537 (+9.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$188,314 (+43.6%)

– Typical home value: $620,064 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Narragansett, RI

– 1-year price change: +$52,940 (+8.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$259,683 (+61.7%)

– Typical home value: $680,786 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Middletown, RI

– 1-year price change: +$54,199 (+9.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$213,493 (+53.6%)

– Typical home value: $611,704 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Little Compton, RI

– 1-year price change: +$56,965 (+7.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$264,108 (+48.2%)

– Typical home value: $811,982 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#1. New Shoreham, RI

– 1-year price change: +$141,273 (+10.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$543,042 (+59.2%)

– Typical home value: $1,459,987 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

