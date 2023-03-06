Choosing a college is one of the most important decisions a person will make for their education, impacting everything from future earnings and employment to potential student loan debt and social circles.

While every student wants to get the best education they possibly can, there are myriad considerations to take into account: location, size, diversity, areas of focus, study abroad opportunities—the list goes on. While best college lists are often topped with the same handful of expensive Ivy League schools, the U.S. is home to more than 4,000 degree-granting schools spread out across all 50 states and several territories, with amazing education offerings for students to consider.

Stacker compiled a list of the best four-year colleges in Rhode Island using rankings from Niche. Tuition, student-to-faculty ratio, acceptance rate, and graduation rate are factors considered in deciding these rankings. Location is also often a key factor in a school’s appeal, whether it be a beachside location, one full of New England foliage, or proximity to tech hubs and companies like Microsoft, Apple, and Google. Online and unspecified location schools were excluded from the rankings. Keep reading to see the best schools in your state.

#10. Johnson & Wales University- Providence

– Acceptance rate: 87%

– Net price: $29,560

– Enrollment: 4,604 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: C+

— Diversity grade: A

— Party grade: A

— Campus grade: B-

#9. Roger Williams University

– Acceptance rate: 86%

– Net price: $34,890

– Enrollment: 3,828 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: C+

— Campus food grade: A+

— Campus grade: A

— Value grade: B

#8. New England Institute of Technology

– Acceptance rate: 69%

– Net price: $33,681

– Enrollment: 1,579 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: C+

— Campus food grade: A

— Campus grade: B+

— Diversity grade: B

#7. Rhode Island College

– Acceptance rate: 81%

– Net price: $10,557

– Enrollment: 4,611 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: B-

— Safety grade: A-

— Value grade: B+

— Diversity grade: B+

#6. University of Rhode Island

– Acceptance rate: 76%

– Net price: $15,386

– Enrollment: 12,712 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: B

— Party grade: A

— Value grade: A-

— Diversity grade: A-

#5. Bryant University

– Acceptance rate: 76%

– Net price: $39,919

– Enrollment: 3,255 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: B+

— Value grade: A

— Diversity grade: B+

— Athletics grade: B+

#4. Providence College

– Acceptance rate: 54%

– Net price: $37,284

– Enrollment: 4,067 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: B+

— Athletics grade: A

— Party grade: A

— Value grade: A-

#3. Salve Regina University

– Acceptance rate: 75%

– Net price: $35,620

– Enrollment: 2,084 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: B+

— Location grade: A+

— Campus grade: A

— Student life grade: A

#2. Rhode Island School of Design

– Acceptance rate: 27%

– Net price: $40,048

– Enrollment: 1,736 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: A-

— Diversity grade: A+

— Location grade: A+

— Campus food grade: A+

#1. Brown University

– Acceptance rate: 8%

– Net price: $27,659

– Enrollment: 6,605 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: A+

— Academics grade: A+

— Value grade: A+

— Diversity grade: A+

This story was written by Stacker and has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.

