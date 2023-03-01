The Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County (“ACA”) is accepting applications for the Tinny Family Art Scholarship, a $2,000 award given each May to a high school senior who lives in Newport County and who has demonstrated artistic talent and the ambition to strive for excellence. All areas of the arts will be considered, including but not limited to: fine arts, visual arts, (illustration, graphic design, multimedia), performing arts, the literary arts (creative writing, poetry), music (performance, composing), and theatre. Applicants must have been accepted to a post-secondary arts program in one of the above disciplines. The deadline for submission is Friday, May 12, 2023.

The Tinney Family Art Scholarship has been awarded since 2017 by Mrs. Harle Tinney in memory of the Tinney family, who were accomplished restorers, artists, and musicians. In 1961, they purchased the Decorative Window company (later named St. Luke Studio), the oldest stained glass studio in Rhode Island, to preserve the art. They taught “lost arts” such as woodcarving, gold leafing, and wrought iron work to many aspiring artists. The family is best known for saving Belcourt Castle in Newport from demolition in the mid-20th century, restoring and maintaining the building until its sale in 2012.

Scholarship requirements, application information, and a list of previous awardees may be found on the ACA website, www.newportarts.org.

About the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County: Since 1994, the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, has promoted and advanced arts and culture in Newport County for the benefit of the community. A member-supported organization, the ACA offers events, networking opportunities, support for artist members, and hosts arts and cultural events for the greater community. ACA aims to help guide the interconnection between creative and cultural contributors, and the people of Newport County.