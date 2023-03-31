Aquidneck Land Trust (ALT) announces an Earth Week lecture with Dr. Sarah Lindley Smith; Fisheries and Climate Change: Global Issue, local consequences. This free, virtual event will be held on April 17 at 5:30 p.m. and is open to the public, register at Webinar Registration – Zoom.

As ocean waters warm due to the effects of climate change, it has significant consequences for fish and other oceanic species, and for the fishers and coastal communities that rely on fisheries for income, livelihoods, and food. This talk will explore the ways in which climate change is changing and will change marine fisheries now and into the future, and the ways in which fishers and fisheries managers can adapt to these changes.

“Living on an Island, the coastal and marine environment is particularly important to our health, economy, and well-being,” said Alex Chuman, ALT Conservation Director. “We are excited to welcome Dr. Smith to hear about how climate change is impacting fisheries, and what we can all do to help.”

Dr. Sarah Lindley Smith is a Fisheries Social Scientist and a Marine Research Associate with the University of Rhode Island Coastal Resources Center. Her work focused on understanding how humans shape and are shaped by the marine environment, with a particular focus on fisheries and marine conservation both internationally and in the Northeast US. She has previously worked for Rutgers University, Environmental Defense Fund, Council Fire Consulting, and NOAA. She lives in Wakefield, RI with her family.

ALT thanks the William H. Donner Foundation for sponsoring this public lecture.

ALT is the oldest accredited land trust in Rhode Island. Since 1990, it has conserved 96 properties covering 2,792 of land on Aquidneck Island, or over 11% of the island’s total acreage.