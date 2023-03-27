Meet your new best friend, Remi, this week’s adoptable dog of the week!

Remi is a 1-year-old female mixed breed and is available for adoption right now at the Potter League for Animals in Middletown.

“Remi is a sweet young dog, still learning her way in the world. She is super affectionate, and she’s not stingy with her kisses,” Potter League says about Remi.

“She even “does this thing” where she’ll just press her sweet snoot on your cheek and hold it there. When she does it, you can feel her little whisker holes, and it gives you all of the feels! Remi is a smart girl, and chock full of puppy energy. She would love to be your only pet, and she would also thrive in an adult only home, so she can have all of your attention to yourself! She can’t wait to spend time in a home of her own, loving her people, and learning all of the things”, Potter League shares!

For more information about Remi, visit the Potter League for Animals or call 401-846-8276.