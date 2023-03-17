Meet this week’s Adoptable Cat of the Week, Mariana – your new best friend!

Available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, Mariana is a 15-year-old female Domestic Shorthair.

“Mariana is an independent cat. She’s pretty much set in her ways, and she does not require too much attention,” the Potter League says about Mariana. “What she’s looking for is the back of a couch to nap on, some food to eat, and an occasional feather toy or two. To read more about Mariana, visit www.potterleague.org or come in to our Animal Care and Adoption Center to meet her.”

For more information about Mariana, call: Potter League for Animals at (401) 846-8276