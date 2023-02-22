The iconic Zeek’s Creek Bait & Tackle Fish Market in Jamestown is being offered for sale for the first time in 37 years.

The waterfront business, which is located at 194 North Road in Jamestown, was listed this week for $799,900.

Property Listing

“Jamestown waterfront business – The iconic Zeek’s Creek Bait & Tackle Fish Market is being offered for sale for the 1st time in 37 years. Located adjacent to the Great Creek and Marsh Meadows Wildlife Preserve, this local favorite has been in operation for decades. Originally just a small bait shop, the current owners expanded their business to be the “local fish market” offering the freshest fish, live lobsters, and other seafood delights. The scenic location is often site of many bird watchers, avid painters enjoying the serenity of the marsh and wildlife.

Families would often buy a small net or fishing pole and fish from the shore as the tide waters rolled in and out under the bridge. This seasonal business has continued to grow year over year, and offers the next owner an opportunity to operate longer hours and extended months of service to residents and visiting tourists or summer guests. Enjoy the incredible views of the creek, gorgeous sunsets, and all the wildlife while you conduct business. The property and business is being offered in its entirety including all equipment and inventory.”

The listing agent for the property is Bob Bailey, a sales associate at Lila Delman Compass.

See the full listing and photos here.