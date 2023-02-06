G. Wayne Miller, an award-winning journalist who recently retired from The Providence Journal after 41 years, joins What’sUpNewp on Tuesday, February 7 at 1 pm for a live virtual video conversation, where he’ll share a glimpse into his next journalistic project.

Miller, the author of 20 books and a host on the Pell Center’s “Story in the Public Square,” is launching Ocean State Stories this month.

Miller has lived through both the best of times and worst of times in journalism, as publications like the Journal and others around the country have fallen prey to corporate buyouts, falling circulation, and staff reductions.

We’ll learn how he believes Ocean State Stories can contribute to the changing journalism landscape.

We’ll also talk to him about his newest book, Traces of Mary, published in 2022, described by critics as being “in the best tradition of Stephen King and Robert R. McCammon, ‘Traces of Mary’ expertly blends genres to fashion a world drenches in chaos that mirrors the condition of Mary’s soul in this psychedelic mindbender of a tale.”

Watch the conversation live as it happens below or anytime afterward.