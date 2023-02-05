BOSTON (AP) — Paxson Wojcik’s 23 points helped Brown defeat Harvard 68-65 on Saturday night.
Wojcik had eight rebounds for the Bears (12-10, 5-4 Ivy League). Kino Lilly Jr. shot 7 for 11 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to add 21 points. Nana Owusu-Anane was 5 of 9 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.
Chris Ledlum finished with 13 points and six rebounds for the Crimson (12-11, 3-6). Idan Tretout added 12 points for Harvard. In addition, Chisom Okpara finished with 11 points and eight rebounds.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
