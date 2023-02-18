Actor, writer and director Ben Affleck addresses the media regarding his new Michael Jordon movie "Air" at an NBA basketball All-Star event Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rob Gray)
By TIM REYNOLDS AP Basketball Writer
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Ben Affleck was 12 years old in 1984 and growing up in the Boston area. The Celtics were NBA champions. The Red Sox and Patriots were respectable. The Bruins got swept in the first round of the playoffs.
And that also was when Nike was betting much of its future on Michael Jordan.
Part of that tale will be told in the upcoming film “Air,” which Affleck directed and stars in alongside Matt Damon, Viola Davis, Jason Bateman and more. Affleck plays Nike co-founder Phil Knight, and Damon plays then-Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro — who was tasked with finding a way of saving what was then the company’s fledgling basketball division.
Affleck did it with one key character absent: Jordan is not shown in the movie.
“What I wanted to try to accomplish was to have Michael Jordan have the effect in the story that he has in the world, which is that obviously the vast majority of people don’t know and have never met Michael Jordan — and yet they know about him, and they know what he means and they might talk about him,” Affleck said. “So, in a way, he’s like a presence that’s felt and discussed and everybody else around him is there. But you never see his face.”
Nike wound up signing Jordan — who had yet to play an NBA game — to a $2.5 million, five-year deal.
It was a huge gamble.
Spoiler alert, with apologies to the movie that gets released April 5: It worked out.
Jordan Brand generated $4.7 billion in revenue in 2021, the Jumpman logo is iconic, Nike has become one of the world’s most powerful and recognizable companies, and Jordan won six NBA championships, became a billionaire, and now owns the Charlotte Hornets.
And since most viewers will already know all those things, Affleck took on the challenge of telling lesser-known parts of the story.
“The movie has to do realistic, it has to do authentic, and it has to surprise the audience,” Affleck said. “Because if what happens is something that the audience can predict, even if they like it, they go along with it, it’s ordinary, it’s boring. It’s just not what I want to do.”
The trailer, released last week, is up to 6 million views. Affleck was at All-Star weekend to help promote Friday’s celebrity game, and ads for the film were shown on the jumbo scoreboards over the court.
Affleck said he has met with Jordan about the movie.
“Somebody asked me what you’re doing from Boston and making a movie about the Chicago guy,” Affleck said in an interview with a number of media outlets. “Michael Jordan sort of transcends, I think, rivalry.”
___
AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
The play is a British farce that originally debuted in 1982 and will run from April 12 to May 24, 2023.
Exciting news for theatre enthusiasts in Newport, as the Newport Playhouse and Cabaret Restaurant, announced their upcoming auditions for the show “Run For Your Wife”. The play is a British farce that originally debuted in 1982 and will run from April 12 to May 24, 2023. The auditions will be held on Monday, February 27,…
Wheelchair star Esther Vergeer and quad division pioneer Rick Draney were announced as the International Tennis Hall of Fame inductees for the Class of 2023 on Saturday.
ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — Wheelchair star Esther Vergeer and quad division pioneer Rick Draney were announced as the International Tennis Hall of Fame inductees for the Class of 2023 on Saturday. It is the first time two people were elected in the same year in the Wheelchair Tennis Category, which appears on the Hall ballot…
Here’s our roundup of some fun family activities to do over the upcoming February vacation week. Keep the kids busy… and parents from going crazy … with these ideas for winter break. Go Speed Racer. Take the kids go-karting at RI Indoor Karting in Lincoln which features a 1/3 mile track and speeds up to 45MPH. (No worries…
Counting down from #29, here are the best TV shows of last year, according to TV critics’ top 10 lists.
Over the past year, TV lovers have had no shortage of new content to enjoy. Acclaimed series like “Derry Girls” and “Better Call Saul” aired their eagerly anticipated final seasons. Meanwhile, streaming juggernauts such as HBO’s “Euphoria” and Netflix’s “Stranger Things” returned after long, pandemic-induced hiatuses, plunging their characters into the life-or-death perils of high…
The number of mortgages issued in the U.S. fell 62.3% in Q3 2022 compared to the same period the year before, according to Experian.
Americans are taking out fewer mortgage loans as interest rates increase, a reflection of buyer uncertainty amid rising inflation, higher interest rates, and concerns about economic slowdowns. And even as mortgage rates hover near highs not seen in 20 years, mortgage amounts have yet to fall back to pre-pandemic levels. Experian examined mortgage rate data…
Stacker analyzed how single-term U.S. presidents compare in the eyes of professional observers of the presidency, using C-SPAN’s June 2021 ranking of 44 U.S. presidents.
Research has found that the successes and failures of most presidents fade from public memory within 50 to 100 years after they leave the White House. This is especially true for the many bearded men of the 19th century, as some historians call them, who held the country’s highest office for one term or less.…
With solar energy investment now top-of-mind for both government and private enterprise, Rocket Solar compiled data from the Energy Information Administration to analyze solar utility use and development and how it’s grown over the past 30 years.
When Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act in August 2022, billions of dollars were appropriated and millions of acres were reserved for renewable energy expansion. This unprecedented investment—an estimated $369 billion for climate and energy funding—spurred private industry to get in on the action. Morningstar Direct, as reported by CNBC, found that upwards of $425…
Ronald “Ron” Levesque, born in Fall River, MA on May 14, 1948, passed onto the next stage in his journey on February 15, 2023. Raised in Portsmouth, RI, he was a member of the first graduating class from Portsmouth High School and one of the school’s first football captains. Ronald was drafted into the United…