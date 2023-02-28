The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for several parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The advisory warns of snowfall and high winds that could make travel conditions dangerous, particularly during the morning and evening commutes.
According to the advisory, the affected areas include Central Middlesex, Western and Eastern Essex, Western Norfolk, Southeast Middlesex, Suffolk, Eastern Norfolk, Northern and Western Bristol, Eastern and Southern Plymouth, Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket in Massachusetts, as well as Bristol, Newport, and New Shoreham in Rhode Island.
Snowfall is expected to continue until 7 PM EST this evening, with an additional accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. In addition, winds could gust up to 40 mph, causing further hazardous conditions for motorists.
Residents are urged to take precautions while traveling and to slow down and use caution on the roads. The National Weather Service advises that the hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes, and drivers should plan accordingly.
