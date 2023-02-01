The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a Wind Chill Watch for late Thursday night through Saturday afternoon for areas including northern Connecticut, central, eastern, northeastern, southeastern and western Massachusetts, and northern and southern Rhode Island.

The Wind Chill Watch warns of dangerously cold wind chills with temperatures as low as 30 below zero. This severe weather condition could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. In addition, strong northwest winds may cause power outages Friday afternoon and evening.

The National Weather Service is advising residents to monitor the latest forecasts and take the necessary precautions to protect themselves from the cold. This includes wearing multiple layers of clothing, covering exposed skin, and avoiding prolonged exposure to the cold.

Stay safe and stay warm this winter season by being aware of the latest weather updates and taking the necessary precautions.

Wind Chill Watch

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 311 AM EST Wed Feb 1 2023 CTZ002>004-MAZ003-005>007-010>022-RIZ001>007-012200- /O.NEW.KBOX.WC.A.0001.230203T0900Z-230204T1800Z/ Hartford CT-Tolland CT-Windham CT-Eastern Franklin MA- Central Middlesex MA-Western Essex MA-Eastern Essex MA- Eastern Hampshire MA-Eastern Hampden MA-Southern Worcester MA- Western Norfolk MA-Southeast Middlesex MA-Suffolk MA- Eastern Norfolk MA-Northern Bristol MA-Western Plymouth MA- Eastern Plymouth MA-Southern Bristol MA-Southern Plymouth MA- Barnstable MA-Northwest Providence RI-Southeast Providence RI- Western Kent RI-Eastern Kent RI-Bristol RI-Washington RI- Newport RI- Including the cities of Hartford, Windsor Locks, Union, Vernon, Putnam, Willimantic, Greenfield, Orange, Framingham, Lowell, Lawrence, Gloucester, Amherst, Northampton, Springfield, Milford, Worcester, Foxborough, Norwood, Cambridge, Boston, Quincy, Taunton, Brockton, Plymouth, Fall River, New Bedford, Mattapoisett, Chatham, Falmouth, Provincetown, Foster, Smithfield, Providence, Coventry, West Greenwich, East Greenwich, Warwick, West Warwick, Bristol, Narragansett, Westerly, and Newport 311 AM EST Wed Feb 1 2023 ...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northern Connecticut, central, eastern, northeastern, southeastern and western Massachusetts and northern and southern Rhode Island. * WHEN...From late Thursday night through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...In addition to the dangerously low wind chills, strong northwest winds may cause power outages Friday afternoon and evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.