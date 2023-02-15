Within the first five months of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in early February 2022, the U.S. admitted more than 100,000 Ukrainian refugees. Most of these refugees were admitted through a special program called humanitarian parole, which falls outside the scope of the data tracking carried out by the Refugee Processing Center. Humanitarian parole allows refugees who meet certain criteria to gain temporary legal status in the U.S. and applications are processed differently than traditional refugee resettlement applications.

In January 2023, the greatest number of refugees admitted by the U.S. came from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Syria, and Afghanistan. Each nation struggles with a unique set of circumstances that can make their citizens unsafe if they stay in their home country.

For the last three decades, the DRC has been struggling with a vast humanitarian crisis that has left millions of people displaced, both internally and externally, with many people fleeing to neighboring countries. Syria has seen nearly 7 million refugees leave the country since 2011 while a longstanding civil war rages and has displaced an additional nearly 7 million people internally. Afghan refugees have been fleeing to neighboring countries for decades, especially Pakistan and Iran, which combined host nearly 2 million Afghans.

January refugee statistics

Countries where refugees arrived from in January

Rhode Island

#1. Democratic Republic of the Congo: 7

#2. Afghanistan: 4

#2. Guatemala: 4

National

#1. Democratic Republic of the Congo: 752

#2. Afghanistan: 284

#3. Syria: 284

#4. Burma: 264

#5. Colombia: 193

States that accepted the most refugees in January

#1. Texas: 194

#2. Kentucky: 176

#3. California: 163

#4. Pennsylvania: 139

#5. Ohio: 127

#1. Democratic Republic of the Congo

Refugees that arrived from Democratic Republic of the Congo since January 2023

Rhode Island: 9

National: 2,555

Top states

#1. Kentucky: 277

#2. Texas: 233

#3. Ohio: 189

#4. Arizona: 141

#5. Michigan: 123

#2. Guatemala

Refugees that arrived from Guatemala since January 2023

Rhode Island: 5

National: 486

Top states

#1. California: 54

#2. New York: 42

#3. North Carolina: 33

#4. Pennsylvania: 31

#4. Georgia: 31

#3. Afghanistan

Refugees that arrived from Afghanistan since January 2023

Rhode Island: 4

National: 1,192

Top states

#1. California: 226

#2. Texas: 139

#3. Virginia: 134

#4. Washington: 87

#5. New York: 68

#4. Colombia

Refugees that arrived from Colombia since January 2023

Rhode Island: 3

National: 339

Top states

#1. North Carolina: 44

#2. New York: 39

#3. Texas: 36

#4. Florida: 27

#5. Pennsylvania: 24