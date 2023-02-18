ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — Wheelchair star Esther Vergeer and quad division pioneer Rick Draney were announced as the International Tennis Hall of Fame inductees for the Class of 2023 on Saturday.
It is the first time two people were elected in the same year in the Wheelchair Tennis Category, which appears on the Hall ballot every four years. The additions of Vergeer and Draney raise the total number of wheelchair tennis inductees to seven.
For the second consecutive year, no one nominated in the Player Category was picked to join the Hall, which has been around since 1955. The Class of 2022 marked the first time in history no one on the ballot was selected. This year’s Player Category candidates were Cara Black, Juan Carlos Ferrero, Ana Ivanovic, Carlos Moya, Daniel Nestor, Flavia Pennetta and Lisa Raymond.
Candidates need to be chosen on 75% of ballots; voters include media, historians, Hall of Fame members, industry experts and fans. Nominees can remain in contention for three years.
The results of the 2023 balloting were announced Saturday during the ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam, where Vergeer is the tournament director for the wheelchair events.
Vergeer, who is Dutch, won 44 Grand Slam titles between singles and doubles and was unbeaten for more than 10 years, retiring with a singles winning streak of 470 matches.
She won eight Paralympic medals — four each in singles and doubles — and was a 13-time International Tennis Federation world champion.
Draney, who is from the United States, played a key role in the development of the quad division in wheelchair tennis, in addition to being an accomplished athlete. He was a three-time International Tennis Federation year-end No. 1 in quad singles and also reached No. 1 in doubles.
The induction ceremony will be on July 22 in Newport, Rhode Island, the site of the Hall.
___
AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
The play is a British farce that originally debuted in 1982 and will run from April 12 to May 24, 2023.
Exciting news for theatre enthusiasts in Newport, as the Newport Playhouse and Cabaret Restaurant, announced their upcoming auditions for the show “Run For Your Wife”. The play is a British farce that originally debuted in 1982 and will run from April 12 to May 24, 2023. The auditions will be held on Monday, February 27,…
Here’s our roundup of some fun family activities to do over the upcoming February vacation week. Keep the kids busy… and parents from going crazy … with these ideas for winter break. Go Speed Racer. Take the kids go-karting at RI Indoor Karting in Lincoln which features a 1/3 mile track and speeds up to 45MPH. (No worries…
Counting down from #29, here are the best TV shows of last year, according to TV critics’ top 10 lists.
Over the past year, TV lovers have had no shortage of new content to enjoy. Acclaimed series like “Derry Girls” and “Better Call Saul” aired their eagerly anticipated final seasons. Meanwhile, streaming juggernauts such as HBO’s “Euphoria” and Netflix’s “Stranger Things” returned after long, pandemic-induced hiatuses, plunging their characters into the life-or-death perils of high…
The number of mortgages issued in the U.S. fell 62.3% in Q3 2022 compared to the same period the year before, according to Experian.
Americans are taking out fewer mortgage loans as interest rates increase, a reflection of buyer uncertainty amid rising inflation, higher interest rates, and concerns about economic slowdowns. And even as mortgage rates hover near highs not seen in 20 years, mortgage amounts have yet to fall back to pre-pandemic levels. Experian examined mortgage rate data…
Stacker analyzed how single-term U.S. presidents compare in the eyes of professional observers of the presidency, using C-SPAN’s June 2021 ranking of 44 U.S. presidents.
Research has found that the successes and failures of most presidents fade from public memory within 50 to 100 years after they leave the White House. This is especially true for the many bearded men of the 19th century, as some historians call them, who held the country’s highest office for one term or less.…
With solar energy investment now top-of-mind for both government and private enterprise, Rocket Solar compiled data from the Energy Information Administration to analyze solar utility use and development and how it’s grown over the past 30 years.
When Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act in August 2022, billions of dollars were appropriated and millions of acres were reserved for renewable energy expansion. This unprecedented investment—an estimated $369 billion for climate and energy funding—spurred private industry to get in on the action. Morningstar Direct, as reported by CNBC, found that upwards of $425…
Ronald “Ron” Levesque, born in Fall River, MA on May 14, 1948, passed onto the next stage in his journey on February 15, 2023. Raised in Portsmouth, RI, he was a member of the first graduating class from Portsmouth High School and one of the school’s first football captains. Ronald was drafted into the United…