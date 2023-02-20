When we chatted, Julia Knitel and the cast of “Come From Away” was in Philadelphia. It was Super Bowl weekend, and the Philadelphia Eagles were in the big game. She laughed about that. “I’m not a sports fan by any stretch. I didn’t even know they were in the Super Bowl.”
Knitel’s been with “Come From Away” since 2019. “We were shut down for 18 months,” she said, but she counts herself lucky. “I knew I had a great show to come back to. And it’s great to revisit some of the places we visited before Covid.”
“Come From Away” is based on the experiences of the people of Gander, Newfoundland on the day after September 11, 2001, when 38 flights were grounded at their once bustling airport. The show runs this week at the Providence Performing Arts Center.
“I had never seen the show when I auditioned,” said Knitel. “I had worked on a reading with one of the show’s assistant directs, and he said he thought I’d be good in the show.”
She auditioned and got a few callbacks before being cast. “Then I saw the show. I’m so glad that I hadn’t seen it (before auditioning) because I would have really wanted the show.”
Knitel’s primary role is Janice, the TV reporter whose first day on the job was September 11. “She’s expecting a nice easy first day of work. She doesn’t know anyone, and she’s kind of thrust into a very forward-facing role.”
Like the other actors in the cast of twelve, Knitel plays another character – a flight attendant – and participates in all the ensemble numbers.
Knitel grew up in community theater. Her parents ran a company in the basement of a church in Fairlawn, New Jersey. “My parents created it before I was born. They decided the community needed a central place to create art together.”
Like most kids whose parents are in community theater, Knitel grew up doing everything. But as she got older, she ventured out of Fairlawn. Regional shows like “The Producers,” playing the bombshell secretary, Ula. “Definitely out of the typical realm for me. I usually play sweet and demure.”
A special presentation of “Gypsy” at The Muny – the Saint Louis Municipal Opera Theater. “That was great. 11,000 seats, and we sold out eight shows. Literally amazing.”
And then she was cast as Carole King in “Beautiful” on Broadway. Not that simply, of course. She auditioned and got nine callbacks. She was aiming for ensemble, maybe to cover for the main role. “Then around Christmas of 2014, I got the call. ‘We want to workshop you for Carole King.’ I was gobsmacked. I was 21, flying by the seat of my pants.”
She remembered where she’d come from. “I was in the ensemble, I was a chorus girl in my mind. Understudy, dance captain. I was so comfortable in that.”
Then she read the character breakdown. “She was a ‘reluctant star.” That was me. I said, ‘You really think I can do that?’”
And she did. First on Broadway, then in the second year of the national tour. “It opened up the world to me.”
As we chat, I point out that Knitel doesn’t have much of an accent. Certainly not a New Jersey accent. “I grew up in an accent-less house,” she says. “The Newfoundland accent, though, was hard to wrap my head around. Now it’s in my body, but it’s so foreign. We have a wonderful dialect coach who works with us regularly.”
Knitel was in the third grade when 9/11 happened. “It’s a pretty visceral memory. You know something really massive is happening. Almost immediately, kids were getting pulled out of school. My parents were both teachers, so I was the last kid to go, sitting in my classroom alone with my teacher who was quite distraught.”
Knitel grew up 20 minutes outside of Manhattan, “really close to what was happening.” She remembers her father sitting on the coffee table, watching TV. “He’d watch the same footage over and over. I’d never seen my father cry like that. It was very intense.”
This “Come From Away” tour wraps up in four months. Meanwhile, Knitel is enjoying her time playing Janice. “She has a really beautiful story arc throughout the show. She’s naïve, young, and nervous coming in. It’s a really wonderful role. She gets to make people laugh, make people feel safe.”
The Providence Performing Arts Center presents “Come From Away” through February 26. For tickets and information, call 401-421-ARTS or visit www.ppacri.org.
RIDOT will update the community on the construction of the Pell Bridge Ramps project and discuss what to expect this construction season.
The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) today announced that it will host a public meeting at the Community College of Rhode Island (CCRI) Newport Campus to update the community on the construction of the Pell Bridge Ramps project and discuss what to expect this construction season. Date: Monday, March 13, 2023 Time: 6:00 p.m. – 7:00…
David Pastrnak scored twice, moving within one goal of the NHL lead, and Linus Ullmark stopped 30 shots on Monday to lead the Boston Bruins to their fourth straight victory, 3-1 over the Ottawa Senators.
BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak had already scored twice, and with the Senators’ net empty, a third was within reach. The Bruins forward passed up the chance at a hat trick — and the league lead in goals — and fed the puck to teammate David Krejci, whose family was at the game for a…
Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy admits the organization heard lots of displeasure from the fans during the offseason.
By KEN POWTAK Associated Press FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy admits the organization heard lots of displeasure from the fans during the offseason. “Pressure is definitely on the 2023 Boston Red Sox,” Kennedy said on Monday morning at the team’s spring training complex on the first full day…
The conservation easement purchased ensures the land will be protected as open space in perpetuity.
The Aquidneck Land Trust (“ALT”) today announced that it has announced the conservation of 11.48 acres of farmland across two parcels on Moitoza Lane in Portsmouth. The property is located within the St. Mary’s Pond and Sisson Pond drinking water supply watershed has 100% prime farmland soils, and is near other conserved lands such as…
Newport County real estate transactions for the week of February 13 – 17, 2023.
Last week, several properties were sold in Newport County, with prices ranging from $129,000 to $895,530. The properties included single-family homes in Portsmouth, Little Compton, Middletown, Tiverton, and Newport. One of the most expensive properties sold was at 108 Ferreira Avenue in Portsmouth. The single-family residence, which was listed for $895,530, sold for the same…
The following is a list of U.S. Presidents who have visited Newport, RI before, during or after their term of office.
With President’s Day here, we got to thinking – “just how many of U.S. Presidents have visited Newport, RI?” It’s an easier question to ask than answer as we learned as we started to go through data as many past and future U.S. Presidents have been guest in private homes for dinner, fundraisers or events without…
Governor McKee has directed U.S. and Rhode Island flags to remain at half-staff at all state facilities and buildings today, Monday, February 20, 2022. Governor McKee also asks Rhode Islanders to lower their flags as a sign of respect
Governor Dan McKee released the following statement today to mark the 20th anniversary of the Station nightclub fire: “February 20th will forever be a tragic and difficult day in Rhode Island’s history. Today, we mourn the 100 lives lost in the Station nightclub fire and the hundreds more whose lives will never be the same.…
Best record in the NBA. A team that won the Eastern Conference and went to the NBA Finals last season. A pair of All-Stars, including the MVP. And a coach who isn’t an interim coach anymore.
By TIM REYNOLDS AP Basketball Writer SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Best record in the NBA. A team that won the Eastern Conference and went to the NBA Finals last season. A pair of All-Stars, including the MVP. And a coach who isn’t an interim coach anymore. The Boston Celtics have much to like about…