The Newport School Committee – Ad Hoc School Building Committee will host their next meeting on Monday, February 6 at 5:30 pm in the Pell Elementary School Cafeteria.

The meeting is open to the public. For updates on the meeting or to the agenda, click here.

Here’s a look at what’s on the current agenda;

School Building Committee

For

NEWPORT PUBLIC SCHOOLS

NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND

MEETING NOTICE

Date: Monday, February 6, 2023

Time: 5:30 PM

Location: Pell Elementary School Cafeteria

35 Dexter Street

Newport, RI 02840



Claiborne Pell Elementary School – Addition

Progress Update

• Punchlist update

New Rogers High School

Downes OPM Update

• Project update Gilbane Update

• CM Schedule Update S/L/A/M update

• Schedule Update

 Presentation of potential drawing revisions after removal of automotive,

cosmetology, and central office by value management Information item: None Action Items

a) ATP-001 Auditorium Chair/Curtain Salvage ($10,000) – CO work group recommends

approval

b) ATP-002 Temp. Bus Loop and Parking Lot $386,111 – CO work group recommends

approval

c) ATP-003 Bid Package #2 Addendum No. 3 $27,565 – CO work group recommends

approval

d) ATP-004 RFI 008 – Reduced Scope at Courtyard of Temporary Bus Loop $0 – CO work

group recommends approval

e) ATP-005 Additional Abatement Associated with Stick Pin Removal $87,556 – CO

work group recommends rejection

f) ATP-006 ALT-22B change Underground Sanitary Cast Iron to PVC ($72,500) – CO

work group recommends approval

g) ATP-007 RFI 009-Additional Work at Temporary Bus Loop $29,633 – CO work group

recommends approval

h) ATP-008 Reconciliation of 31X Owner Allowances External ($25,000) – CO work

group recommends approval