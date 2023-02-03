The Newport School Committee – Ad Hoc School Building Committee will host their next meeting on Monday, February 6 at 5:30 pm in the Pell Elementary School Cafeteria.

The meeting is open to the public. For updates on the meeting or to the agenda, click here.

Here’s a look at what’s on the current agenda;

School Building Committee
For
NEWPORT PUBLIC SCHOOLS
NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND
MEETING NOTICE
Date: Monday, February 6, 2023
Time: 5:30 PM
Location: Pell Elementary School Cafeteria
35 Dexter Street
Newport, RI 02840

Claiborne Pell Elementary School – Addition

  1. Progress Update
    • Punchlist update

New Rogers High School

  1. Downes OPM Update
    • Project update
  2. Gilbane Update
    • CM Schedule Update
  3. S/L/A/M update
    • Schedule Update
     Presentation of potential drawing revisions after removal of automotive,
    cosmetology, and central office by value management
  4. Information item: None
  5. Action Items
    a) ATP-001 Auditorium Chair/Curtain Salvage ($10,000) – CO work group recommends
    approval
    b) ATP-002 Temp. Bus Loop and Parking Lot $386,111 – CO work group recommends
    approval
    c) ATP-003 Bid Package #2 Addendum No. 3 $27,565 – CO work group recommends
    approval
    d) ATP-004 RFI 008 – Reduced Scope at Courtyard of Temporary Bus Loop $0 – CO work
    group recommends approval
    e) ATP-005 Additional Abatement Associated with Stick Pin Removal $87,556 – CO
    work group recommends rejection
    f) ATP-006 ALT-22B change Underground Sanitary Cast Iron to PVC ($72,500) – CO
    work group recommends approval
    g) ATP-007 RFI 009-Additional Work at Temporary Bus Loop $29,633 – CO work group
    recommends approval
    h) ATP-008 Reconciliation of 31X Owner Allowances External ($25,000) – CO work
    group recommends approval

