The Newport School Committee – Ad Hoc School Building Committee will host their next meeting on Monday, February 6 at 5:30 pm in the Pell Elementary School Cafeteria.
The meeting is open to the public. For updates on the meeting or to the agenda, click here.
Here’s a look at what’s on the current agenda;
School Building Committee
For
NEWPORT PUBLIC SCHOOLS
NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND
MEETING NOTICE
Date: Monday, February 6, 2023
Time: 5:30 PM
Location: Pell Elementary School Cafeteria
35 Dexter Street
Newport, RI 02840
Claiborne Pell Elementary School – Addition
- Progress Update
• Punchlist update
New Rogers High School
- Downes OPM Update
• Project update
- Gilbane Update
• CM Schedule Update
- S/L/A/M update
• Schedule Update
Presentation of potential drawing revisions after removal of automotive,
cosmetology, and central office by value management
- Information item: None
- Action Items
a) ATP-001 Auditorium Chair/Curtain Salvage ($10,000) – CO work group recommends
approval
b) ATP-002 Temp. Bus Loop and Parking Lot $386,111 – CO work group recommends
approval
c) ATP-003 Bid Package #2 Addendum No. 3 $27,565 – CO work group recommends
approval
d) ATP-004 RFI 008 – Reduced Scope at Courtyard of Temporary Bus Loop $0 – CO work
group recommends approval
e) ATP-005 Additional Abatement Associated with Stick Pin Removal $87,556 – CO
work group recommends rejection
f) ATP-006 ALT-22B change Underground Sanitary Cast Iron to PVC ($72,500) – CO
work group recommends approval
g) ATP-007 RFI 009-Additional Work at Temporary Bus Loop $29,633 – CO work group
recommends approval
h) ATP-008 Reconciliation of 31X Owner Allowances External ($25,000) – CO work
group recommends approval