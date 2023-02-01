Newport City Council will host a Regular Council Meeting at 6:30 pm on Wednesday, February 8, in the Council Chambers of Newport City Hall.

The meeting is open to the public. Here’s a look at what’s on the agenda;

CITY OF NEWPORT

DOCKET FOR THE REGULAR CITY COUNCIL

MEETING

FEBRUARY 8, 2023

The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council at a meeting to be held on February 8, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, 43 Broadway, Newport, RI 02840.

Citizens’ Forum: (Speakers must sign in with the City Clerk) The Citizens’ Forum period shall be no longer than fifteen minutes, and citizens may address the Council on one subject only and for no longer than three minutes. Issues to be discussed shall not include matters to be considered or discussed as part of the regular Council agenda and must be related to substantive city business. No comments regarding personnel or job performance are allowed.

1. CONSENT CALENDAR (THE CONSENT CALENDAR IS APPROVED IN ITS ENTIRETY UNLESS THE COUNCIL REMOVES AN ITEM FOR DISCUSSION. ALL LICENSES ARE GRANTED SUBJECT TO COMPLIANCE WITH ORDINANCES (#31-80 AND #98-40).

a. Minutes of the meeting held January 11, 2023 (Approve)

b. Special Events

1. Common Fence Music Co., d/b/a Newport Live-Newport Live Presents Teddy Thompson, solo acoustic, La Farge Arts Center, 73 Pelham St.; February 24, 2023 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

2. Newport Elks Lodge #104, d/b/a Yard Sale, 141 Pelham St.; February 25 & 26, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

3. Cystic Fibrosis Foundation MA-RI Chapter, d/b/a Great Strides Walk to support Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Brenton Point State Park; May 20, 2023 from 6:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

4. R.I. Arts Foundation at Newport, Inc., d/b/a Newport Classical Music Festival, Castle Hill Mansion and Inn; July 18, 2023 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

5. International Tennis Hall of Fame, d/b/a Infosys Hall of Fame Open, International Tennis Hall of Fame; July 16-23, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

6. International Tennis Hall of Fame, d/b/a International Tennis Hall of Fame Welcome Reception, Ochre Court; July 21, 2023 from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

7. Historic Wharves Associates, d/b/a Newport International Boat Show, The Bohlin, Market Square and several other locations (plan attached); September 14-17, 2023, Thursday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

c. 2022 Boards and Commissions Annual Reports:

1. Henderson Home

2. Affirmative Action Commission

3. Trust and Investment Commission

d. Communication from the Waterfront Commission, re: Requesting the City Council to support 2023-H5230 introduced by Representative Lauren Carson regarding the regulation of house boats (Receive)

e. Communication from the Historic Cemetery Advisory Commission, re: Common Burying Ground traffic and parking (Receive and refer to city administration for a recommendation)

f. Annual Comprehensive Financial Report, re: Year ended June 30, 2022 (Receive) https://www.cityofnewport.com/city-hall/departments/finance/budgets-cafrs-cips-annual-performance-reports

g. Recommended Capital Improvement Program FY2024-FY2028 (Receive and order advertised for February 22, 2023)

h. Communication from Melanie Saunders, Community Program Manager, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, re: Notification of change in date for previously approved Live from the Loading Dock Concert Series (Approve)

LICENSES AND PERMITS

2. Pedicab Business License, Renewal, Justin Richardson, d/b/a Newport Pedicab- 2 pedicabs- valid May 1, 2023 through April 30, 2025

3. Special Event License, Audrain Automobile Museum, d/b/a 2023 Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week; September 28, 2023 through October 1, 2023 (various locations throughout the city)

*Events proposed at Hilltop, 2 Kay Street, are subject to Zoning Board Approval*

a. Street Closure – request closure of Bellevue Avenue between William St. and Bowery St. on September 30, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

b. Golf Carts– request to use on the following City streets- Gammell Road, Bellevue Ave., East Bowery St., Annadale Rd., Narragansett Ave., Ochre Point Ave., Sheppard Ave. and Ruggles Ave.

c. Banner – request to hang a banner between the Midtown Oyster Bar and The Red Parrot Restaurant from September 22, 2023 through October 2, 2023 advertising the event.

4. Victualing License, Renewal, Ducket’s, Inc., d/b/a Colonial Restaurant, 175 Memorial Blvd., Easton’s Beach Rotunda

5. Mobile Food Cart, Renewal, The Newport Lobster Shack Group Cooperative, d/b/a Newport Lobster Shack, 150 Long Wharf

6. APPOINTMENTS TO BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS

Council Liaison Updates

Appointments:

Tree and Open Space Commission- William Willis – (3-year term expires 3/27/2026)-

Reappointments:

Planning Board- Jeff Brooks – (3-year term expires 10/31/2025)

RESOLUTIONS

7. Requesting the City Administration to Review Short Term Rentals- D. Carlin, X. Khamsyvoravong, M. Aramli

8. Requesting the City Administration to provide a comprehensive review of the City’s Zoning Code- L. Ceglie, M. Aramli, X. Khamsyvorvong, C. Holder, D. Carlin

9. Requesting a comprehensive review of the City’s Zoning and Historical Zoning ordinances- M. Aramli, X. Khamsyvoravong, C. Holder, D. Carlin

10. Requesting the City Administration, Planning Board, Zoning Board and Historic District Commission to provide ordinances and policies which would create accessory dwelling units – M. Aramli, X. Khamsyvoravong, C. Holder, D. Carlin

11. Requesting the City to consider reopening the RFP for Coggeshall School and provide a list of vacant buildings in Newport and the potential for redevelopment- X. Khamsyvoravong, D. Carlin

ORDINANCES

12. Amending Section 3.16.060, entitled, “Executive, Administrative and Professional Employees, Supervisory Employees-N.E.A., Council 94 Employee, Police Division and Fire Division”, to amend the Fraternal Order of Police (Second Reading)

13. Amending Section 4.08.120 of the Codified Ordinances, entitled, “Two Tier Tax Classification” (First Reading)

COMMUNICATIONS

14. Boards and Commissions 2022 Annual Reports – Planning Board, Zoning Board of Review, Historic District Commission, Board of Tax Appeals

COMMUNICATIONS FROM THE CITY MANAGER

15. Action Item #6123/23 – re: Award of Contract – Proposal – Multi-Year July 4th Fireworks Display (w/accompanying resolution)

16. Action Item #6124/23 – re: Department of the Navy – Motorcycle Safety Training Course (w/accompanying resolution)

17. Action Item #6125/23 – re: RFQ #23-006 Floating Solar RFQ – Floating Solar Option Agreement (w/accompanying resolution)

18. Action Item #6126/23 – re: Change Order 1A – Contract #22-039 – Water Distribution System Improvements Project (w/accompanying resolution)

19. Action Item #6127/23 – re: Amendment No. 4 – Contract # 16-030 – Design of Water Distribution System Improvements and Construction Administration Services (w/accompanying resolution)

20. Action Item #6128/23 – re: Award of Contract for 2023 Statistical Update (w/accompanying resolution)

ADJOURN AS COUNCIL AND CONVENE AS BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

CONSENT CALENDAR

1. Class F Daily Liquor License, Newport Live Presents Teddy Thompson, Solo Acoustic, La Farge Arts Center, 73 Pelham St.; February 24, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

2. Communication from Albert Bouchard, III, President, Restaurant Bouchard, Inc., re: Notification changing d/b/a from Restaurant Bouchard & TSK at the Revolving Door Restaurant to Chanterelle Restaurant & TSK at the Revolving Door Restaurant (Receive and make par to of licensee’s file)

3. Communication from 1899, LLC, d/b/a Wally’s Wiener’s, er: Notification of change to operating hours (Receive and make part of licensee’s file)

4. Communication from Peter J. Petrarca, Esq. on behalf of Marriott Hotel Services, Inc., re: Notification of conversion for corporate entity status (Receive and make part of licensee’s file)

LICENSES AND PERMITS

5. Action Item #6130/23 – RE: Show Cause Hearing: Old Battle Axe, Inc., d/b/a The Reef – Operating Without a Valid Class BV Alcoholic Beverage License

6. Action Item #6131/23 – RE: Show Cause Hearing: Bull Shot, LLC, d/b/a Cabana – Operating Without a Valid Class C Alcoholic Beverage License Laura C. Swistak

City Clerk

Adjourn- February 1, 2023