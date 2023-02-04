SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Antwan Walker’s 20 points helped Bryant defeat New Hampshire 70-46 on Saturday.
Walker also contributed 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs (15-8, 6-4 America East Conference). Charles Pride scored 19 points while finishing 8 of 11 from the floor, and added nine rebounds. Earl Timberlake was 5 of 9 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.
Kyree Brown led the Wildcats (11-11, 6-4) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and two steals. New Hampshire also got 12 points, 10 rebounds and three steals from Clarence O. Daniels II. Matt Herasme also had six points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Stacker used data from the Job Openings and Labor Turnover report to see which industries recorded a growth in job openings and which saw open positions shrink in December 2022 compared to a year prior.
Arctic air descended into the Northeast on Saturday morning, bringing dangerously cold sub-zero temperatures and wind chills that dropped to minus 45 to minus 50 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 43 to minus 45 C) in many areas.
Democrats are poised to reorder their presidential primary schedule beginning next year, replacing Iowa with South Carolina in the leadoff spot as part of a major overhaul meant to empower Black and other minority voters critical to the party’s base of support.