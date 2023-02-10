VIDEO: Tuskegee Airman discusses his distinguished service as part of NUWC Division Newport’s Black History Month celebration
One of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen, Brig. Gen. Enoch “Woody” Woodhouse, visited Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport on Feb. 6, 2023, to share his military and life experiences with the workforce, as part of the command’s Black History Month celebration.
The 96-year-old Roxbury, Massachusetts, native spoke with insight, sentimentality, and humor, as he conveyed how he joined the legendary all-Black fighter pilot unit and dealt with racism within and outside of the military.
