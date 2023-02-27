After beating upwind into the teeth of a gale on Sunday evening, things have slowed down for The Ocean Race fleet – now back up to a full complement of five racing boats – on Monday morning.
The five IMOCA crews are bumping into a small ridge of high pressure and the light winds associated with it. They’ll have to push through this to get south and into the higher latitudes of the Roaring 40s to pick up the train of low pressure systems that will deliver them around Antarctica and towards Cape Horn on this longest leg in race history.
But there is another obstacle as well. A very strong eddy from the Agulhas current – has at times been pushing the boats north at up to four knots. 11th Hour Racing Team and Team Malizia appear to have been particularly punished by this.
Finally, when the teams do make it to the south, they’ll face some of the strongest winds and fearsome seas they’ve seen in the Race.
By noon on Tuesday 28 February, the wind is forecast to be near 40 knots, with waves of up to six metres. It will be very challenging conditions.
On the race course, both 11th Hour Racing Team and Biotherm rejoined the race after making repairs. Skipper Charlie Enright had his 11th Hour Racing Team ready to go as soon as the mandatory two-hour period expired.
For Paul Meilhat, it took longer to source supplies and start the repairs, but he was able to leave the dock just before midnight in Cape Town and restart a few minutes later at 22:21 UTC. The light conditions have allowed Meilhat and his team to close the gap significantly already, showing the wisdom of the decision to take a short break to ensure his boat is ready for the rigours ahead. Repairs continue on board.
Kevin Escoffier and his Team Holcim – PRB are in a familiar position at the front of the fleet, perhaps just nosing through the ridge, with Benjamin Dutreux and Robert Stanjek’s GUYOT environnement – Team Europe very close behind.
“The wind has been a bit lighter than expected,” said Escoffier during the night. “We are also in the ‘current loop’ which is pushing against us.”
The next 24 to 36 hours will be a fascinating period in this race.
The latest positions are available on The Race Tracker here .
Here’s a look at what homes changes hands last week in Newport County.
Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are still seeing premium prices for their homes due to extremely low inventory, even with interest rates on the rise. If you’re considering selling or simply want to know how much equity you have in your home, I am…
The following list of closures, cancellations, and announcements is from the Rhode Island Broadcasters Association Business/School Cancellations System.
Wondering if there’s a parking ban in your city or town in Rhode Island? Or wondering if a particular Rhode Island school, business, or service is canceled? Here’s a look at the latest updates in regards to parking bans and business closings and delays. The following list of closures, cancellations, and announcements is from the…
The book is centered around Nancy Hopkins, a molecular biologist who spearheaded the effort to force MIT to admit to its practices after experiencing years of discrimination herself.
By ANDREW DeMILLO Associated Press “The Exceptions: Nancy Hopkins, MIT, and the Fight for Women in Science,” by Kate Zernike (Scribner) Kate Zernike had been covering higher education at The Boston Globe for about six months when she was tipped off to a major story: the Massachusetts Institute of Technology was about to admit to…
In collaboration with The Apple Hill String Quartet, the Newport String Project will present this free community concert at Ochre Court on Sunday, March 12, 2023.
On Sunday, March 12th at 2 pm, the Newport String Project will present a free community concert featuring its resident ensemble the Newport String Quartet, alongside the internationally acclaimed Apple Hill String Quartet in the stunning setting of Ochre Court at Salve Regina University. The concert will feature performances of works for strings that incorporate…
Gov. Maura Healey unveiled a sweeping $742 million tax relief proposal Monday that she said would provide savings for families, renters, seniors, farmers, commuters and others.
By STEVE LeBLANC Associated Press BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Maura Healey unveiled a sweeping $742 million tax relief proposal Monday that she said would provide savings for families, renters, seniors, farmers, commuters and others. The measures, which Healey announced during a visit to a YMCA in Lynn, also include proposed changes to the tax code…
The victims were told to provide the cash to a courier who would be sent to their home. At least 14 Rhode Island residents were victimized.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Three men have been sent to prison for their roles in a so-called grandparent scam that cheated more than a dozen Rhode Island residents between the ages of 79 and 94 out of more than $300,000 combined, federal prosecutors said. The defendants contacted the victims and pretended to be a relative…
Once again, the celebration features a performance by the Ancient Order of Hibernian’s (AOH) Pipes & Drums and AOH Men’s Singers.
Join What’sUpNewp from 4 pm to 6 pm on Friday, March 10th, the eve of the 2023 Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade, at Midtown Oyster Bar for our 6th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade Day Celebration! Once again, the celebration features a performance by the Ancient Order of Hibernian’s (AOH) Pipes & Drums and AOH Men’s Singers. For those of you…
A winter storm warning covered parts of the Northeast, including Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Rhode Island, with heavy snow forecast for Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon.
By RICK CALLAHAN and CHRISTOPHER WEBER Associated Press OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Parts of the Southern Plains counted the injured and surveyed the damage Monday after tornadoes and other powerful winds swept through, while some Michigan residents faced a fifth consecutive day without power following last week’s ice storm. In California, the National Weather Service said…
A spectacular evening of Celtic folk music with award-winning musicians will be held Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:00 pm at The Casino Theatre to support Veterans and Gold Star families.
A spectacular evening of Celtic folk music with award-winning musicians will be held Friday, April 28, 2023, at 7:00 pm at The Casino Theatre to support Veterans and Gold Star families. Mary Pierce, an award-winning singer/songwriter of the band Women Folk and Narragansett resident, will be performing some of her original songs along with Patrick…
The $4,000 award will be given annually to a musician of any age or situation whose life and/or art contributes to and connects the community.
The Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County (“ACA”) and the LeRoy White Family Foundation are now accepting nominations for the inaugural LeRoy White Soul & Conscience Award. The $4,000 award will be given annually to a musician of any age or situation whose life and/or art contributes to and connects the community. Musicians may…
Loading...
Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.
The Ocean Race
About The Ocean Race
Since 1973, The Ocean Race has provided the ultimate test of a team and a human adventure like no other. For nearly 50 years, it has kept an almost mythical hold over some of the greatest sailors and been the proving ground for the legends of our sport.
The 14th edition of The Ocean Race will start from Alicante, Spain on 15 January 2023, and will finish in Genova, Italy early in the summer of 2023. The race will visit nine iconic cities around the globe over a six-month period (Alicante, Spain - Cabo Verde - Cape Town, South Africa - Itajaí, Brazil - Newport, RI, USA - Aarhus, Denmark - Kiel Fly-By, Germany - The Hague, the Netherlands - Genova, Italy) and will feature a leg with the longest racing distance in the 50-year history of the event - a 12,750 nautical mile, one-month marathon from Cape Town, South Africa to Itajaí, Brazil. The fleet of mixed crews will pass all three great southern Capes - Cape of Good Hope, Cape Leeuwin, Cape Horn - non-stop, for the first time.
Along with five confirmed foiling IMOCA teams racing around the world, six one-design VO65 boats will race on three legs with an option to compete for a new trophy within The Ocean Race called The Ocean Race VO65 Sprint Cup.