The wind has arrived for leg 3 of The Ocean Race as the five IMOCA teams settle into higher latitudes and begin to criss-cross to the east, hooking into the first big weather system of the leg.
After a day of light winds and adverse current on Monday, the winds will be welcome. But they come with a punishing sea state with seas forecast as high as six metres the further south one dares to venture.
The fleet appear to agree somewhere around latitude 39-degrees south is far enough – you’ll see the boats gybing back to the north and then again to the south on the tracker, straddling this parallel of latitude.
“The idea is to find a good way, with good speed and not too much wind or waves,” said Biotherm skipper Paul Meilhat. “It will be a long few days in quite raw conditions. We are entering quickly to the south.”
“The wind has picked up a lot,” is how Robert Stanjek described the conditions on board GUYOT environnement – Team Europe on Tuesday. “We have seen up to 32 knots of wind. We are sailing downwind with the FRO (fractional code zero headsail) and one reef in the mainsail in a little less wind but bigger waves. It is not so easy to drive.”
Looking to the weather charts, the fleet is squeezed between the ridge of high pressure they’ve just crossed and a deep low pressure system, featuring strong winds and big waves, which is pushing up ahead of them from the south and moving with them to the east.
“We have a big low pressure to cross. This system doesn’t move very fast, it’s almost the same as our speed so we might be with this almost to Australia,” said Tom Laperche from on board Team Holcim-PRB. “The wind conditions and the sea state will be hard. We have an option to stay north. If we go south, we will have many hours with wind over 40 knots – a bit too much.”
Striking the right balance between speed and safety will be the key on leg 3. It is very unlikely any of the teams will make a winning move during these first days, but an aggressive decision that results in damage could be impossible to recover from, so prudence is likely to be the name of the game.
Bartees Strange is a rising musician and songwriter hailing from Mustang, Oklahoma, who has been making waves in the music industry with his unique blend of rock, hip-hop, and indie-pop.
Stacker compiled a list of the best performing stocks in Rhode Island last week using data from IEX Cloud.
Stacker compiled a list of the best performing stocks in Massachusetts last week using data from IEX Cloud.
According to the report, Rhode Island has seen varying amounts of snowfall in different parts of the state.
Patricia M. Virgadamo, 81, died on February 24, 2023 at Charlton Hospital in Fall River, MA.Beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, and such a beautiful human being , is now in the hands of God.She was the loving wife of Louis Virgadamo, they were married for 61 years. Born in Newport, RI, on August 16, 1941,…
The bill, which is modeled after a law enacted in neighboring Massachusetts in 2022, would allow students with intellectual disabilities age 18 to 22 — who are currently allowed to remain in high school — to experience college and college life while they transition to adult life.
Beleaguered Californians got hit again Tuesday as a new winter storm moved into the already drenched and snow-plastered state, with blizzard warnings blanketing the Sierra Nevada and forecasters warning residents that any travel was dangerous.
The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) announced that four routes are on detour today, Tuesday, February 28, 2023 due to winter weather conditions. Routes 13, 14, 27, and 64 are currently on detour. Riders may expect some delays on all routes due to weather conditions and are advised to use extreme caution at bus stops due to decreased visibility and…
Snowfall is expected to continue until 7 PM EST this evening, with an additional accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. In addition, winds could gust up to 40 mph, causing further hazardous conditions for motorists.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for several parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The advisory warns of snowfall and high winds that could make travel conditions dangerous, particularly during the morning and evening commutes. According to the advisory, the affected areas include Central Middlesex, Western and Eastern Essex, Western Norfolk,…
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport; Weather Forecast Marine Forecast
