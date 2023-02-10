The Conversation U.S. weekly news quiz

We hope you’ve enjoyed this quiz from our newish quizmaster, Fritz Holznagel, a past winner of the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions. If you have feedback on the quiz, please send us an email at us.quiz@theconversation.com.

Fritz Holznagel, Quizmaster, The Conversation

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.