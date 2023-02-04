Gray Matter Marketing is thrilled to announce the continuation of a partnership with Southcoast Health as a title sponsor for the 2023 and 2024 Aquidneck 10K. The fifth annual Southcoast Health Aquidneck 10K will take place on March 26th, 2023, with a portion of the proceeds from the event are donated to the Norman Bird Sanctuary. Presenting sponsors for the Southcoast Health Aquidneck 10K are NPT Healthworks and Fitzpatrick Team of Remax Newport.

“The continued support Southcoast Health as title sponsor of the Aquidneck 10K will further the event’s impact to raise funds for the Norman Bird Sanctuary,” says Matt Gray, President of Gray Matter Marketing, which produces the event. “Through the partnership with Southcoast Health, we ensure this event remains a favorite spring road race for our local and visiting runners.”

“Southcoast Health is proud to support the Aquidneck 10K, right here in the community where we work and live,” says Robert Schwengle, MD, a cardiologist on Aquidneck Island. “We are excited to partner with Gray Matter Marketing once again this year to support the Norman Bird Sanctuary and help grow awareness and participation in the important events that encourage health and well-being in our community.”

For every registered runner or walker participating in the 2023 Southcoast Health Aquidneck 10K, a portion of their registration fee will be donated to the Norman Bird Sanctuary. The sanctuary is in Middletown, RI, and donations support their continued efforts to preserve its 325-acre property, as well as their environmental education programs.

The 6.2-mile course will start and finish at Sachuest Beach. Participants will run or walk alongside beach grass and sand dunes, down Sachuest Point, pass the Norman Bird Sanctuary on Hanging Rock Road, as well as stunning homes and historic churches, showcasing the beauty of Aquidneck Island. All participants in the 2023 Southcoast Health Aquidneck 10K will receive a custom-designed event shirt, and finishers will be awarded medals at the finish line. Each year, the finisher’s medal features a species of bird found at the Norman Bird Sanctuary — 2023’s medal features a red-tail hawk.

Registration is open for the March 26th event at www.aquidneck10k.com