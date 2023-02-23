Photo provided by Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) Credit: RIPTA
As a regular RIPTA rider, Senator Meghan Kallman has a lot to say about public transportation.
“The bus is so great,” said Senator Kallman (D-Dist. 15, Pawtucket, Providence). “I can get work done, I can read or I can put my headphones in and relax. Or if I’m feeling social, I can talk to my neighbors, catch up on how they’re doing.”
She and advocates from around the state have a vision for an even stronger public transportation system. They envision light rail service, free bus fare for all, and bike lanes to improve safety.
“If you think about the great cities of the world, one thing they all have in common is a strong, easy to use public transportation system,” said Pat Crowley, Secretary Treasurer of the RI AFL-CIO and co-chair of Climate Jobs Rhode Island. “Good public transit reduces traffic, improves air quality and just brings vibrancy and community. We can build that here and make Rhode Island more attractive to top talent and companies.”
Senator Kallman has introduced two bills to further this goal. The first (2023 S-0059) would levy a tax on ride sharing companies like Uber and Lyft of $0.75 per ride to fund the state’s transit master plan. Currently ride share services pay only the 7% sales tax while traditional taxis have much higher costs. The master plan, called Transit Forward 2040, envisions comprehensive improvements to public transit the way Rhode Works updated the state’s road and bridge infrastructure.
The second bill (2023-S 0234) would make RIPTA free for all riders. A pilot program last year made the state’s busiest bus line, the R-line between Providence and Pawtucket, free. Ridership has expanded and advocates say the results have been very positive. Washington DC made bus fare free last year and Boston, Denver and the state of Connecticut are considering similar programs.
“Brown and RISD provide free bus passes to all their employees because they recognize how valuable this is to building community,” Crowley said. “We should do this for everyone.”
Even for those who don’t take the bus, Senator Kallman says, expanding public transit will be a benefit.
“I totally get not everyone can take the bus,” she said. “If you have kids you need to drop at daycare before work or need to make multiple stops, maybe the bus isn’t for you right now. But you’ll benefit from less traffic, cleaner air and a more vibrant community. You’ll benefit from a stronger economy when Rhode Island is the kind of place people want to live, work and play.”
The bills come as some, including Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio (D-Dist. 4, North Providence, Providence), have called on RIPTA CEO Scott Avedisian to resign, citing a lack of vision and the no-bid contract to the law firm of former Cranston Mayor Alan Fung.
“Now is the time to go big,” said Senator Kallman. “With bold vision, strong leadership and support from the legislature, we can build a world-class public transportation system to bring jobs and quality of life to our state.”
By JIMMY GOLEN and STEPHEN WHYNO AP Sports Writers BOSTON (AP) — The NHL-leading Boston Bruins are acquiring defenseman Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway from the Washington Capitals, according to two people with knowledge of the trade. The people spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday on condition of anonymity because the deal had…
Beverly R. St. Pierre, 93, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on February 22, 2023 surrounded by her family, after a short illness.She was married to the late Armand St. Pierre. Beverly was born in Bronx, NY on December 1, 1929, She was the daughter of Norman and Minnie (Bahr) Newman. As a young woman,…
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The man who admitted to helping carry out a murder-for-hire plot engineered by a former New Jersey political consultant was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison. Bomani Africa appeared in federal district court for sentencing in the 2014 death of Michael Galdieri, the son of a former state senator, after pleading…
STATE HOUSE – Rep. David Morales has introduced legislation that would temporarily extend additional support for individuals and families who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. “Across every city and town, we have a total of over 80,000 households in our state that depend on SNAP to access nutritious food and their daily groceries,”…
The City of Newport is beginning a formal search process to replace outgoing Police Chief Gary T. Silva, who announced his retirement after 40 years with the department earlier this month. The City of Newport today announced in a press release that Captain Ryan Duffy, a 22-year veteran of the Newport Police Department, will serve…
The local legends, historical events, and personal memoirs of Little Compton, Rhode Island, are the focus in the latest edition of Our Town – an ongoing Rhode Island PBS documentary project filmed by residents and their tight-knit community. Our Town: Little Compton premieres Wednesday, March 8 at 8 p.m. Last summer, Rhode Island PBS invited neighbors and friends of Little Compton to become…
By WILSON RING Associated Press The death of a Mexican man who had just entered the United States from Canada illegally is highlighting the spike in illegal crossings along the border between Quebec and parts of New England, officials say. The number of illegal border crossers is tiny compared with those entering the country illegally…
Lots going on around the region this weekend .. let’s get right to it! Friday: One of the highlights of the Newport Winter Festival is the Fire at the Fort, a family-friendly, Cajun-themed indoor-outdoor event at Fort Adams with live music this year from Keith Munslow & The Ubiquitones. S’mores and more will be provided…
