Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore today announced the results of the Department of State’s recent voter list maintenance efforts. In total, between November 9, 2022, and February 10, 2023, 60,619 inactive voter registrations were removed from the state’s voter list through a voter list maintenance process.
“Enfranchisement and expanding voting access are top priorities of my administration, and in order to best serve the voting public, it’s essential that we have accurate elections data,” said Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore. “That means making a consistent effort to ensure our voter lists are up-to-date, and I applaud the Department of State’s Elections Division and the local cities and towns for their work to strengthen our elections system.”
A voter’s registration becomes inactive when a piece of official election mail is returned to the sender as “undeliverable.” If an inactive voter does not cast a ballot in one of the next two federal elections, according to the maintenance process outlined in federal and state law, their voter registration can be removed from the voter list.
In 2020, to ensure the safety of voters and election officials during the COVID-19 pandemic, all registered voters automatically received mail ballot applications for the Presidential Primary and November General Election. As a result, the Department of State and local boards of canvassers were alerted to more “undeliverable” addresses than in a typical year. If those voters did not vote in either the 2020 or 2022 elections, they were notified, and their registrations were removed from the voter list.
Voter list maintenance is an integral part of election integrity and security, ensuring that voter rolls remain as accurate as possible. State and local election officials receive voter list maintenance information from several agencies, including the Department of Health and the Division of Motor Vehicles, on a regular basis.
Information on the number of registered Rhode Island voters is available online. To learn more about registering to vote or updating voter registration information online, visit https://vote.sos.ri.gov/.
Jonathan Richman is an American singer, songwriter, and guitarist known for his minimalist, acoustic sound and quirky, often humorous lyrics.
The Newport Folk Festival continued its 2023 lineup announcements today, announcing that Jonathan Richman will perform at Fort Adams State Park on Sunday, July 30. Jonathan Richman is an American singer, songwriter, and guitarist known for his minimalist, acoustic sound and quirky, often humorous lyrics. He first gained popularity as the frontman of the proto-punk…
The Newport Folk Festival began its tradition of a rolling lineup announcement for its 2023 festival on February 2.
The Newport Folk Festival began its tradition of a rolling lineup announcement for its 2023 festival on February 2. The sold-out 2023 Newport Folk Festival will take place at Fort Adams State Park on Friday, July 28; Saturday, July 29; and Sunday, July 30. General admission tickets for the festival went on sale on Wednesday, February 1,…
Newport County real estate transactions for the week of February 6 – 10, 2023.
Several homes were recently sold in Newport County, with data from Rhode Island Statewide MLS showing some notable sales. In Middletown, a single-family home at 670 Forest Park Avenue was recently sold for $129,000. The cozy home has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 756 square feet of living space, and was initially listed for $140,000.…
Tickets for the 22 added North American shows will go on sale over the course of the next two weeks, with the first onsale beginning this Friday February 19 at 10am local time
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have announced additional North American dates on their 2023 international tour in 18 cities, with newly-added shows beginning at Wrigley Field on August 9 and running through December 8 at San Francisco’s Chase Center, including a stop at Gillette Stadium on August 24. Multiple nights have been scheduled…
Public Housing Capital Fund will help 24 local housing authorities improve public housing and expand affordable housing opportunities for more RIers
Rhode Island is set to receive over $26 million in federal funding for the renovation and improvement of public housing in 24 cities and towns. The funds will be provided through the Public Housing Capital Fund, administered by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, to help local communities preserve, develop, finance, and modernize…
Loading...
Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.