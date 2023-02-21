A new 5-night artist residency on Rose Island is now open for application.

The Rose Island Lighthouse & Fort Hamilton Trust–a 501c3 nonprofit organization that works to preserve the historical and environmental integrity of Rose Island and maintain and operate the lighthouse for public access–is offering the opportunity for Rhode Island-based artists to stay on the island in early September to work on their art. Up to 5 artists may be selected for participation.

“Rose Island has always been an artistic inspiration to so many, whether local to Rhode Island or those visiting the Ocean State. Our overnight accommodations and the backdrop of rocky shorelines and protected conservation land provide an incredible palette for exploration, tranquility, and creativity. We’ll also invite the public to come experience what the artists have created on the final day of the residency”, said Sean O’Connor, executive director of the Trust in a statement.

Sean added, “I started my new role with Rose Island in October of last year, and I’m looking forward with help from our board, staff and volunteers to creating more opportunities for the public to engage in artistic endeavors on the island.”

The application–along with a Frequently Asked Questions sheet–can be accessed online at tinyurl.com/roseislandart