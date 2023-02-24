Representative Lauren H. Carson (D. Dist. 75 – Newport) will host a constituent meeting next week to discuss the results of her annual constituent survey.

The meeting is scheduled for Monday, February 27, at 6 p.m. at the Newport Public Library, 300 Spring St.

Representative Carson welcomes all residents of District 75 for a conversation about the district’s priorities and any other issues they’d like to discuss.

If you are unsure of your district, use the “Find Your Legislator” button at rilegislature.gov/representatives.