Representative Lauren Carson, who represents Newport’s 75th District in the Rhode Island House of Representatives, will present the results of her 2023 Constituent Survey at an in-person constituent meeting on Monday, February 27, at 6:00 PM at the Newport Public Library. The meeting will be held in The Friends Room, located on the library’s lower level.

The survey covered a wide range of topics, including the future of Newport’s schools, housing, climate resilience, economic investment, and more. On education, respondents had a high interest in continuing to explore regionalization with Middletown; on housing, there was interest in developing a plan to convert empty Newport school buildings into housing like what has been done at Cranston-Calvert school.

Carson said, ”Each year I like to start with this survey to understand how my constituents are feeling on certain issues. This adds color to my conversations throughout the year and directs my legislative efforts. Thank you to everyone who filled out this survey, I hope you will join me on February 27 to discuss the results. If you can’t make the meeting, please feel free to reach out to me any time.”

The survey was sent out via press release to media, posted on Carson’s website and social media, and sent to her email list. There were 143 respondents. Carson can be reached at laurenhcarson@gmail.com or at 401-523-1143.