11th Hour Racing Team’s request to replace its foils in Cape Town due to serious damage sustained in the first two legs of the Race, has been approved by the organization’s Race Committee. The team’s spare foils will be put into the boat over the weekend, and the 60-foot race boat is due back in the water on Tuesday, February 21.
Mark Towill, 11th Hour Racing Team CEO commented, “We are pleased with the Race Committee’s decision to allow us to replace the damaged foils, which will allow us to compete in the next Leg in a safe and seamanlike manner. We will continue to work with our design and engineering teams on a repair plan, and look forward to getting Mālama back in the water, and back to racing next week.”
Three days after arriving in Cape Town, having completed Leg 2 of The Ocean Race 2022-23, 11th Hour Racing Team discovered, through surface Non-Destructive Testing, that both foils on its 60-foot race boat had suffered serious damage.
The team’s designers and engineers concluded that the extent of the work required to repair the foils would take a number of weeks, which meant the boat would not have been able to set off on Leg 3 of The Ocean Race, due to depart Cape Town on Sunday, February 26. The team therefore applied to have the damaged foils replaced.
The Race Committee approved the request, stipulating that the team must notify the IMOCA Measurement Team of the change – which has been done – and comply with any measurement requirements they may request. The replacement foils have previously been measured by the IMOCA Measurement Team, and 11th Hour Racing Team is working with the Class Measurers to ensure that the boat is rule compliant before departure.
11th Hour Racing Team is currently lying in second place overall after two legs of The Ocean Race 2022-23. Leg 3 starts on Sunday, February 26, 2023, destination Itajaí, Brazil.
Rhode Island General Assembly Advances Legislation to Improve Education, Public Safety, and Healthcare
Rhode Island General Assembly has been busy passing legislation aimed at improving the state’s education system, public safety, nursing home care, and more this week. The following are some highlights from this week’s news and events at the General Assembly. The House of Representatives passed legislation sponsored by Rep. William W. O’Brien (D-Dist. 54, North…
By PAUL NEWBERRY AP Sports Columnist Forget the U.S. hockey team knocking off the mighty Soviets at the 1980 Winter Olympics. That shocking upset doesn’t come close to the Kansas City Chiefs winning the Super Bowl against all imaginary odds. Or the Georgia Bulldogs somehow capturing a second straight national championship that no one except…
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut environmental officials were monitoring reports Friday of sooty matter being found on parked cars throughout the state. The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said it was unclear what exactly was falling from the sky or why, but it had not led to unhealthy air quality. In a statement,…
The American boat in The Ocean Race received permission on Friday to replace its cracked foils before the next leg of the around-the-world race — a 12,750-nautical mile run to Brazil that is the longest in the 50-year history of the event. “We are pleased with the Race Committee’s decision to allow us to replace…
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA). All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. Rhode Island Bridge & Turnpike Authority February 19 – 25, 2023 Newport Claiborne Pell BridgeWestbound Rolling Lane Closures-2/21 and 2/22- 7…
By STEVE LeBLANC Associated Press BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey on Friday announced that she is appointing Democratic state Rep. Jon Santiago to serve as the state’s first Cabinet-level veterans’ secretary. The action comes after lawmakers last year approved a bill creating the Executive Office of Veterans’ Services in response to the deaths…
Social Service and Community Organizations Serving Tiverton and Newport County Will Be Highlighted at this Free Family Event
The Sandywoods Farm Community Center in Tiverton, RI, is set to host a Community Outreach Event on Monday, March 13th, from 1:00 to 4:00 pm. The event is free and open to the public, and attendees can expect to find a variety of activities for children and teens. The event will also highlight the social…
From Showers to Sunshine: A Weekend of Weather Whiplash
As President’s Day Weekend approaches, many people across the country are planning their long weekend getaways and outdoor activities. However, the National Weather Service is warning of some inclement weather for Newport, Rhode Island that may impact those plans. This afternoon, the forecast calls for showers and patchy fog, with a high near 54. It…
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Democratic Gov. Janet Mills requested a federal disaster declaration for seven Maine counties for damage from a wild December storm that left tens of thousands of people in the dark for Christmas. The storm caused coastal flooding and road washouts, wind damage and power outages, and other problems, she wrote Thursday…
Three fire departments in Rhode Island have been awarded new federal grants to hire additional firefighters, acquire updated communications equipment, and increase public safety in the latest round of funding made available through the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) and Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) programs. Today, U.S. Senators Jack Reed, Sheldon…
