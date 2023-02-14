Marykate McGuire of Portsmouth is among the more than 600 students who graduated from the University of Mississippi in December 2022.

McGuire, who majored in Higher Ed/Student Personnel, received a Master of Arts degree in Graduate School.

“Congratulations to our December 2022 graduates who are distinguished by their dedication to academic success,” said UM Chancellor Glenn Boyce. “They accomplished so much during their years at the university. I applaud them and can’t wait to see all the ways they will continue building their legacies that began here.”

December 2022 graduates are invited to walk across the stage at the University of Mississippi 2023 Commencement exercises, which will be held May 10-14. Morning Convocation will be held on Saturday, May 13 at 8 a.m. in the Grove. In the case of inclement weather, Morning Convocation will be held at 8:30 a.m. in the Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss.

For additional details and a complete 2023 Commencement schedule, visit the university’s Commencement website.

