Marykate McGuire of Portsmouth is among the more than 600 students who graduated from the University of Mississippi in December 2022.
McGuire, who majored in Higher Ed/Student Personnel, received a Master of Arts degree in Graduate School.
“Congratulations to our December 2022 graduates who are distinguished by their dedication to academic success,” said UM Chancellor Glenn Boyce. “They accomplished so much during their years at the university. I applaud them and can’t wait to see all the ways they will continue building their legacies that began here.”
December 2022 graduates are invited to walk across the stage at the University of Mississippi 2023 Commencement exercises, which will be held May 10-14. Morning Convocation will be held on Saturday, May 13 at 8 a.m. in the Grove. In the case of inclement weather, Morning Convocation will be held at 8:30 a.m. in the Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss.
For additional details and a complete 2023 Commencement schedule, visit the university’s Commencement website.
The University of Mississippi, affectionately known as Ole Miss, is the state’s flagship university. Included in the elite group of R1: Doctoral Universities – Highest Research Activity by the Carnegie Classification, it has a long history of producing leaders in public service, academics and business. Its 16 academic divisions include a major medical school, nationally recognized schools of accountancy, law and pharmacy, and an Honors College acclaimed for a blend of academic rigor, experiential learning and opportunities for community action. Recognized among the nation’s most beautiful, Ole Miss’ main campus is in Oxford, which is routinely acknowledged as one of the country’s best college towns.
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Rhode Island using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Jan 21-Feb 3. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data…
PROVIDENCE – A 19-year-old Providence man admitted to a federal judge today that he was one of two men who assaulted a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier in November 2021, while the carrier was delivering mail in South Providence, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. According to information presented to the court, in November…
By DEE-ANN DURBIN AP Business Writer Subway said Tuesday that it’s exploring a possible sale of the sandwich company. Milford, Connecticut-based Subway has been privately owned since its founding in 1965. It’s now one of the world’s largest restaurant chains, with 37,000 outlets in more than 100 countries. In a statement posted on its website,…
Division Newport’s employee base includes 3,576 federal civilian employees and 31 military members with a total gross payroll of $547 million.
Story by Public Affairs Office , Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport NEWPORT, R.I. – The total funded program of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport reached approximately $1.5 billion in 2022. Of its total operating budget, $623 million was spent by Division Newport in civilian payroll and labor, materials, operational expenditures, property maintenance and…
The City is expected to announce a process to select a new Chief next week.
After 40 years of service to the community, including the last 12 years as Newport’s top cop, Police Chief Gary T. Silva is set to retire on Feb. 24th, according to a press release from the City of Newport. Silva was first sworn in as a Police Officer in June of 1983, rising through the…
