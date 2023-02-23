COHASSET, Mass. (AP) — A former employee of a Massachusetts town is facing charges of allegedly setting up a secret cryptocurrency mining operation in a remote crawl space at a school, police said.
Nadeam Nahas, 39, was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday on charges of fraudulent use of electricity and vandalizing a school, but he did not show up and a judge issued a default warrant after rejecting a defense motion to reschedule, a spokesperson for the Norfolk district attorney’s office said.
A listed number for Nahas was not accepting messages on Thursday.
Police responded to Cohasset Middle/High School in December 2021 after the town’s facilities director found electrical wires, temporary duct work, and numerous computers that seemed out of place while conducting a routine inspection of the school, Chief William Quigley of the Cohasset Police Department said in a statement Wednesday.
He contacted the town’s IT director, who determined that it was a cryptocurrency mining operation unlawfully hooked up to the school’s electrical system, Quigley said.
The Coast Guard Investigative Service and the Department of Homeland Security assisted with safely removing and examining the equipment.
Crypto mining, the process of validating cryptocurrency transactions and creating new cryptocurrency, consumes vast amounts of electricity.
Nahas, the town’s assistant facilities director, was identified as a suspect after a three-month investigation. After a show-cause hearing, a criminal complaint was issued. Nahas subsequently resigned from his job with the town in early 2022, police said.
By JIMMY GOLEN and STEPHEN WHYNO AP Sports Writers BOSTON (AP) — The NHL-leading Boston Bruins are acquiring defenseman Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway from the Washington Capitals, according to two people with knowledge of the trade. The people spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday on condition of anonymity because the deal had…
USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service is making over $780,000 in fiscal year 2023 funds available for oversubscribed conservation programs in Rhode Island – the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP), the Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP), and the Agricultural Conservation Easement Program (ACEP) – through the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). IRA funding is targeted to help farmers and forest landowners apply climate-smart…
Beverly R. St. Pierre, 93, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on February 22, 2023 surrounded by her family, after a short illness.She was married to the late Armand St. Pierre. Beverly was born in Bronx, NY on December 1, 1929, She was the daughter of Norman and Minnie (Bahr) Newman. As a young woman,…
Africa, already imprisoned in Rhode Island, was sentenced last week to a decade in prison over a pair of Connecticut robberies.
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The man who admitted to helping carry out a murder-for-hire plot engineered by a former New Jersey political consultant was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison. Bomani Africa appeared in federal district court for sentencing in the 2014 death of Michael Galdieri, the son of a former state senator, after pleading…
The legislation (2023-H 5799) would direct the Department of Human Services to offset this loss of benefits by increasing the monthly SNAP allotment to families by an additional $95 per month from July 1 through December 31, 2023.
STATE HOUSE – Rep. David Morales has introduced legislation that would temporarily extend additional support for individuals and families who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. “Across every city and town, we have a total of over 80,000 households in our state that depend on SNAP to access nutritious food and their daily groceries,”…
The City of Newport today announced in a press release that Captain Ryan Duffy, a 22-year veteran of the Newport Police Department, will serve as interim Police Chief while a search is underway.
The City of Newport is beginning a formal search process to replace outgoing Police Chief Gary T. Silva, who announced his retirement after 40 years with the department earlier this month. The City of Newport today announced in a press release that Captain Ryan Duffy, a 22-year veteran of the Newport Police Department, will serve…
Our Town: Little Compton premieres Wednesday, March 8 at 8 p.m.
The local legends, historical events, and personal memoirs of Little Compton, Rhode Island, are the focus in the latest edition of Our Town – an ongoing Rhode Island PBS documentary project filmed by residents and their tight-knit community. Our Town: Little Compton premieres Wednesday, March 8 at 8 p.m. Last summer, Rhode Island PBS invited neighbors and friends of Little Compton to become…
The death of a Mexican man who had just entered the United States from Canada illegally is highlighting the spike in illegal crossings along the border between Quebec and parts of New England, officials say.
By WILSON RING Associated Press The death of a Mexican man who had just entered the United States from Canada illegally is highlighting the spike in illegal crossings along the border between Quebec and parts of New England, officials say. The number of illegal border crossers is tiny compared with those entering the country illegally…
Black and White Ball, Fire at the Fort, Beach Polo and more
Lots going on around the region this weekend .. let’s get right to it! Friday: One of the highlights of the Newport Winter Festival is the Fire at the Fort, a family-friendly, Cajun-themed indoor-outdoor event at Fort Adams with live music this year from Keith Munslow & The Ubiquitones. S’mores and more will be provided…
