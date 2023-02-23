Are Californians and East Coast residents eyeing a move to your metro area?

The number of homes on the market is well below pre-pandemic levels nationwide, and that scarcity is keeping home prices elevated even as sales have slowed in the past year.

As Americans navigate an ever-complicated market, online house hunting has become an essential part of the process. A 2021 National Association of Realtors report showed 97% of homebuyers used online websites when searching for a home in the United States.

Stacker compiled statistics about people in cities looking to buy homes in Providence using cross-market demand data from Realtor.com. View share is the percentage of views to Providence from each respective metro. Cross-market demand statistics are as of Q4 2022.

#10. Chicago, IL

– View share: 1.3%

– Views to own market: 23.5%

– Views to other markets within own state: 5.7%

– Views to markets within other states: 70.7%

#9. Atlanta, GA

– View share: 1.4%

– Views to own market: 25.5%

– Views to other markets within own state: 9.3%

– Views to markets within other states: 65.2%

#8. Los Angeles, CA

– View share: 1.5%

– Views to own market: 26.2%

– Views to other markets within own state: 31.8%

– Views to markets within other states: 42.0%

#7. New Haven, CT

– View share: 1.7%

– Views to own market: 35.8%

– Views to other markets within own state: 28.6%

– Views to markets within other states: 35.6%

#6. Philadelphia, PA

– View share: 1.7%

– Views to own market: 38.4%

– Views to other markets within own state: 13.9%

– Views to markets within other states: 47.7%

#5. Worcester, MA

– View share: 2.7%

– Views to own market: 39.9%

– Views to other markets within own state: 19.7%

– Views to markets within other states: 40.4%

#4. Hartford, CT

– View share: 3.7%

– Views to own market: 45.7%

– Views to other markets within own state: 16.4%

– Views to markets within other states: 37.9%

#3. Washington, D.C.

– View share: 5.0%

– Views to own market: 14.3%

– Views to other markets within own state: 5.6%

– Views to markets within other states: 80.0%

#2. Boston, MA

– View share: 28.5%

– Views to own market: 37.8%

– Views to other markets within own state: 12.8%

– Views to markets within other states: 49.3%

#1. New York, NY

– View share: 32.8%

– Views to own market: 22.5%

– Views to other markets within own state: 6.6%

– Views to markets within other states: 70.9%

