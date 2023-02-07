Portsmouth, RI -Sandra Mary Paul, 81, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, died on February 3, 2023, at home with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late Allen “Larry” Paul.

Born in Newport, RI on January 14, 1942, She was the daughter of Joseph and Margaret (Quinn) Pomelek. She was a beloved mother and loved her dog “Sassie”. And we know that Sassie was waiting for her at the Rainbow Bridge.

Sandra is survived by her children; Christine Miller of Portsmouth, her brother, Steve Pomelek and his wife Margie of Middletown. She is also survived by her granddaughter Jesica Holmes of Lincoln, RI and grandsons, Timothy Miller and Jeffrey Miller in Georgia, and Daniel Miller in Massachusetts . She is preceded in death by her son Chuck Holmes.

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday February 8, 2023 from 4-7 pm at Connors Funeral Home 55 West Main Road in Portsmouth. A graveside service will held on Thursday February 9, 2023 at 10:00 am at Trinity Cemetery in Portsmouth.

