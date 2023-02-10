Patricia “Pat, Patsy” Gatta, 83, of Newport, passed away after a brief illness, on February 7 surrounded by her family.

Pat lived in New England nearly all her life. She was born on September 8, 1939, in Chelsea, MA, and was one of 10, 6 daughters, and 4 brothers. Pat and her sisters were inseparable until she met John T. Gatta at Revere Beach, whom she married, settled in Chelsea, and started a family. The family moved to Aquidneck Island in the early 70s, but Pat returned to Chelsea often to see her sisters and their families.

A dedicated mother, Pat instilled the importance of family, hard work and doing the right thing in her eight children. She worked tirelessly to provide a loving home in Newport’s Fifth Ward. Known as “Ma Gatta,” she welcomed all the neighborhood children into her home, as well as countless pets – dogs, cats, rabbits, guinea pigs, and fish. Patsy Cline and other classic country music was always playing when she worked around the house.

Pat loved spending time with her large extended family in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Her generosity toward her grandchildren was endless. She loved babies. And there was nothing she enjoyed more than eating fish and chips and indulging in a Dunkin’s Boston Cream donut.

Pat was a woman of strong faith who faced every challenge in her life with courage and dignity. She was a devoted member of St. Joseph’s parish for many years and often walked the 3-mile roundtrip in all kinds of weather to attend the morning mass. She was also a passionate Red Sox fan and, during the baseball season, could be found in front of the TV loudly cheering them on, voicing her disappointment, and critiquing their performance. She thoroughly enjoyed catching a game at Fenway whenever she could with her sister “Jojo.”

She was preceded in death by her son, John “Mac” McNeil, her grandchild, Dylan, her sisters, Dorothy, Mary, Joan and Josephine, and brothers, Edward, Raymond, Donald, and Daniel, as well as her former husband.

She leaves behind her 7 remaining children, John “Tommy,” Patti, Paul, Cheryl, Tony, Debbie, and Darlene. She also leaves 14 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and her sister, Harriet. Her strength and kindness will be missed every day.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday February 12, 2023, from 12-3 pm at Memorial Funeral Home 375 Broadway in Newport.

Her funeral service will be held on Monday February 13, 2023, at 11:00 am in the funeral home.

Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Boston Red Sox Jimmy Fund:https://danafarber.jimmyfund.org/site/SPageServer/?pagename=jimmyfund baseball cancer