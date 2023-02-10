Patricia “Pat, Patsy” Gatta, 83, of Newport, passed away after a brief illness, on February 7 surrounded by her family.
Pat lived in New England nearly all her life. She was born on September 8, 1939, in Chelsea, MA, and was one of 10, 6 daughters, and 4 brothers. Pat and her sisters were inseparable until she met John T. Gatta at Revere Beach, whom she married, settled in Chelsea, and started a family. The family moved to Aquidneck Island in the early 70s, but Pat returned to Chelsea often to see her sisters and their families.
A dedicated mother, Pat instilled the importance of family, hard work and doing the right thing in her eight children. She worked tirelessly to provide a loving home in Newport’s Fifth Ward. Known as “Ma Gatta,” she welcomed all the neighborhood children into her home, as well as countless pets – dogs, cats, rabbits, guinea pigs, and fish. Patsy Cline and other classic country music was always playing when she worked around the house.
Pat loved spending time with her large extended family in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Her generosity toward her grandchildren was endless. She loved babies. And there was nothing she enjoyed more than eating fish and chips and indulging in a Dunkin’s Boston Cream donut.
Pat was a woman of strong faith who faced every challenge in her life with courage and dignity. She was a devoted member of St. Joseph’s parish for many years and often walked the 3-mile roundtrip in all kinds of weather to attend the morning mass. She was also a passionate Red Sox fan and, during the baseball season, could be found in front of the TV loudly cheering them on, voicing her disappointment, and critiquing their performance. She thoroughly enjoyed catching a game at Fenway whenever she could with her sister “Jojo.”
She was preceded in death by her son, John “Mac” McNeil, her grandchild, Dylan, her sisters, Dorothy, Mary, Joan and Josephine, and brothers, Edward, Raymond, Donald, and Daniel, as well as her former husband.
She leaves behind her 7 remaining children, John “Tommy,” Patti, Paul, Cheryl, Tony, Debbie, and Darlene. She also leaves 14 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and her sister, Harriet. Her strength and kindness will be missed every day. Calling hours will be held on Sunday February 12, 2023, from 12-3 pm at Memorial Funeral Home 375 Broadway in Newport. Her funeral service will be held on Monday February 13, 2023, at 11:00 am in the funeral home. Burial will be private.
Rita Stephanie Adam was a karate-chopping brown belt, triathlete, Lieutenant Commander, scientist, musician, friend, sister, wife, and mother. She made the best cookies, laughed at the dumbest jokes, talked to every person and bird that stopped to say hello, and always shared her love. She rose through the ranks in the Navy, Academia, Pfizer, and…
One of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen, Brig. Gen. Enoch “Woody” Woodhouse, visited Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport on Feb. 6, 2023, to share his military and life experiences with the workforce, as part of the command’s Black History Month celebration.
One of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen, Brig. Gen. Enoch “Woody” Woodhouse, visited Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport on Feb. 6, 2023, to share his military and life experiences with the workforce, as part of the command’s Black History Month celebration. The 96-year-old Roxbury, Massachusetts, native spoke with insight, sentimentality, and humor, as he…
Stacker analyzed data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearmsand Explosives to determine how gun commerce has changed in Rhode Island since 2010.
Gun sales and ownership have been hotly debated topics in the U.S. for decades, with many interested parties vying to be heard. The 1994 federal assault weapons ban was vigorously lobbied against by the National Rifle Association and other gun rights groups, which argued that the legislation violated the Second Amendment. When the ban expired…
The names are ranked in this story according to their popularity among baby boomers, or the total number of babies given these names between 1946 and 1964.
Some names seem so ubiquitous that it is hard to imagine they will ever be anything other than everywhere in the popular consciousness. However, a look at the history of popular names shows such enduring popularity is far from given. When the parents of the baby boomer generation came back from World War II, an…
Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown has a broken bone in his face, the team confirmed on Thursday in an injury update that did not specify how long he will be out.
BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown has a broken bone in his face, the team confirmed on Thursday in an injury update that did not specify how long he will be out. The Celtics said Brown will miss Friday night’s game against Charlotte but provided no further details. Brown left Wednesday’s game against…
Loading...
Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.