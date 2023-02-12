Maria L. Ortiz-Cruz, 78 of Newport, RI sadly left us on February 8, 2023 in her home
Maria was born in Guayama, Puerto Rico to Angel Ortiz and Ana Garcia on January 27, 1945.
Maria is survived by her husband, Jose Cruz of Newport. Children Norma, Lily, Magda, Jose Israel, Franky, Migdalia, Daisy, Angel, Migna, Eneida, David, Isaac, Nydia, Jose A., Nitza, Wanda, Ana, 44 Grandchildren and 35 Great Grandchildren. Daughter in law Ivie whom she loved as a daughter.
Maria was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and she loved to cook and sew. She enjoyed spending time with her family and spreading the word of God.
Visiting hours will be held Sunday, February 12, 2023 from 12:00-3:00 PM in the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. A Prayer Service for Maria will be held Monday, February 13, 2023 at 11:00 AM in the funeral home. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Lane, Middletown.
Photo finish into Cape Town sees top three boats within three miles
Skipper Kevin Escoffier and his Team Holcim – PRB have won Leg 2 of The Ocean Race from Cabo Verde to Cape Town after a tense battle through the final miles of the race. At sunrise on Sunday morning, four teams were in the fight for the leg win, with Biotherm, 11th Hour Racing Team and…
Stacker compiled a list of recipes from Rhode Island using Allrecipes.
A 2019 study by Hotschedules, a restaurant and hospitality software, revealed that Americans eat out a lot. In fact, 56% of Americans told the company that they eat out two to three times a week, which included both in-restaurant dining and ordering takeout. Diners certainly have a wide variety of options to choose from: There…
Forgiveness is a powerful tool that can help individuals heal and grow.
I believe one of the most important things we can learn that will accelerate personal growth to forgive. Forgiveness is the ability to let go of anger, resentment and blame towards someone who has wronged us. It can be a difficult process that requires time and effort. However, the benefits of forgiveness are well worth…
Read on to see which films—ranging from as early as the 1940s to as recent as 2022—made the list.
The narrator is often an unheralded character in movies, with their importance overshadowed by those who appear on screen. Nevertheless, great narration often can subtly help bring the story to life. In film noir and neo-noir films like “Sunset Blvd.” and “Alphaville,” it helps the audience get into the heads of otherwise stoic characters as…
Loading...
Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.