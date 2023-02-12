Maria L. Ortiz-Cruz, 78 of Newport, RI sadly left us on February 8, 2023 in her home

Maria was born in Guayama, Puerto Rico to Angel Ortiz and Ana Garcia on January 27, 1945.

Maria is survived by her husband, Jose Cruz of Newport. Children Norma, Lily, Magda, Jose Israel, Franky, Migdalia, Daisy, Angel, Migna, Eneida, David, Isaac, Nydia, Jose A., Nitza, Wanda, Ana, 44 Grandchildren and 35 Great Grandchildren. Daughter in law Ivie whom she loved as a daughter.

Maria was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and she loved to cook and sew. She enjoyed spending time with her family and spreading the word of God.

Visiting hours will be held Sunday, February 12, 2023 from 12:00-3:00 PM in the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. A Prayer Service for Maria will be held Monday, February 13, 2023 at 11:00 AM in the funeral home. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Lane, Middletown.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Maria, please visit our floral store.