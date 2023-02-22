Lois F. Lama, 81, of Fall River, Massachusetts, died on February 11, 2023.

Born in Fall River, MA on December 22, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Allena (Peabody) Lama.

Lois was a member of Trinity Church in Newport, Rhode Island, and a lifetime member of the Newport Hospital Womens’ Auxiliary. She enjoyed crocheting, and gardening was her passion. She was a lover of all animals and would do anything for them. She helped ensure that sidewalks in Newport would be accessible to all, including wheelchair users.

Lois is survived by her niece, Sharon (James) Stoller; her cousins, Claudia Nine, Dotty Sullivan, and Beth Jones; her grand nieces and nephews, Mark E. Zimmerman, Melissa D. Zimmerman, Rebecca A Zimmerman, Sharon M. Kastelic, Judy Hadfield, Clinton Stoller, Ben Stoller, and John Stoller; her cherished great-grand nieces and nephews, Auren, Lacey, Camden, Noah, Elena, Sophie, Anthony and Isaac; as well as her beloved cat, Daisy.

Lois is preceded in death by her brother, Allen Lama.

Memorial Services will be held on Thursday, February 23, 2023, in the Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 9:00 – 10:00 AM, immediately followed by a Memorial Service at 10:00 AM in the funeral home. Burial will be private.