Katherine Karanikolas, three weeks shy of her 95th birthday, of Portsmouth passed away unexpectedly on February 19, 2023. She was the daughter of the late John and Aglaia (Chagaruly) Lampos. Katherine was born and raised in New Bedford where she graduated from New Bedford Vocational and was the class Vice President and Editor of the Yearbook. She worked at the Coomis Manufacturing Co., the Aerovox Co., and the John Lampos Import Export Co. until she met and married Harry in 1954, who was then stationed in Newport.
Navy orders took them to Philadelphia and Norfolk and then back to Newport. Newport was where they chose to live, raise a family and open their first business together, Harry’s, in 1957 on Long Wharf. After a fire, Harry’s moved to the Bellevue Plaza and was one of only four stores in that shopping center for the next 10 years. Harry’s then moved to the WT Grant Plaza (Walmart) and is the only original store from 1969 still in the center. When Harry passed away in 1982, Katherine took over the business expanding and enhancing it. She received her NMLS treasury license in 1997 and began North Shore Finances which became the first money service business on the island.
Family was a major part of her life. She stayed home until the last child was in high school never missing a baseball, football, track meet or dance recital, cheering and proud of us all before she started back to work at the Newport Quality Bakery. Katherine was a member of Saint Spyridon church and taught Sunday School for many years. She was a proud member of the Newport School PTAs and the Philoptochos Society. Katherine hosted delicious Sunday dinners for all of her family until well into her seventies.
Always the first to go shopping, lunching with the ladies or cooking what was needed, Katherine never missed any event, always dressed to the nines with her French Twist and heels. She was a fixture in her store daily while keeping a pulse on all her family whatever state or country they were in.
When the grandchildren came along, she was called Nans by the older ones saying she was “too young to be a Yia Yia” until the younger ones came along and the great grand babies joined the family. She leaves behind 3 children Stephanie Martland (Denis), Gail Karanikolas and Nicholas G Karanikolas (Peggy). Five grandchildren Kathryn Martland, Andrew Martland (Amory), Gregory Masiakos, Alex Perry, and Elena Karanikolas, two great grandchildren John and Charles Martland and many nieces and nephews and a large extended family. She is predeceased by her parents and sisters Joan Kalogeris, Martha and Clover Lampos and survived by one sister Angie Lampos of Tiverton.
Services for Mrs. Karanikolas will be held on Friday, February 24, 2023. Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM in St. Spyridon’s Greek Orthodox Church, 390 Thames St., Newport. Funeral services will continue at 11:00 AM in the Church. Burial will follow in Middletown 4 Corners Cemetery, Turner and Wyatt Road, Middletown.
Memorial donations may be sent to Saint Spyridon’s Greek Orthodox Church, P.O. Box 427, Newport, RI 02840.
Singer-songwriter performing at La Farge Arts Center
Singer-songwriter Teddy Thompson is coming to Newport’s La Farge Arts Center (at the Newport Congregational Church) on Friday, February 24. Thanks to sponsor Newport Live, we’ve got a pair of tickets to the concert to give away. To enter, just e-mail Ken Abrams at mrabrams11@gmail.com by Wednesday, February 22 at 5PM with “Thompson Tickets” in…
The search for Save The Bay’s next executive director is now open
Following September’s news that longstanding Save The Bay executive director, Jonathan Stone, will be retiring from his post this coming June, the organization’s Board of Directors has officially launched the search for his replacement. “Save The Bay is at an exciting point in its history,” said Save The Bay board president Gib Conover in a statement. “We…
Now celebrating 52+ years of touring, Tom has been thrilling audiences here and abroad with hits like No Regrets, Circle Game, Remember Song, Urge for Going and Merrimack County.
Spectacle Live today announced that the talented Tom Rush will be returning to the Jane Pickens Theater and Event Center (The JPT) for “An Evening with Tom Rush ” on Thursday, May 11 at 8 pm. Rush will be accompanied by Matt Nakoa. Tickets are on sale Friday at 10 am at JanePickens.comor by calling 1-800-657-8774. Now…
Newport Folk Festival today announced that The Backseat Lovers will return to Newport for its 2023 festival, performing on Saturday, July 29.
Newport Folk Festival today announced that The Backseat Lovers will return to Newport for its 2023 festival, performing on Saturday, July 29. The Backseat Lovers is an indie rock band from Salt Lake City, Utah. The band consists of lead vocalist and guitarist Joshua Harmon, drummer Juice Welch, bassist and backing vocalist Jonas Swanson, and…
The Newport Folk Festival began its tradition of a rolling lineup announcement for its 2023 festival on February 2.
The Newport Folk Festival began its tradition of a rolling lineup announcement for its 2023 festival on February 2. The sold-out 2023 Newport Folk Festival will take place at Fort Adams State Park on Friday, July 28; Saturday, July 29; and Sunday, July 30. General admission tickets for the festival went on sale on Wednesday, February 1,…
The Rose Island Lighthouse & Fort Hamilton Trust releases an application for a new artist residency on the island in September 2023.
A new 5-night artist residency on Rose Island is now open for application. The Rose Island Lighthouse & Fort Hamilton Trust–a 501c3 nonprofit organization that works to preserve the historical and environmental integrity of Rose Island and maintain and operate the lighthouse for public access–is offering the opportunity for Rhode Island-based artists to stay on…
Rhode Island congressman David Cicilline said Tuesday he will step down this summer to lead his home state’s largest funder of nonprofits.
Rhode Island congressman David Cicilline said Tuesday he will step down this summer to lead his home state’s largest funder of nonprofits. The Democrat, who is a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the House Committee on the Judiciary, was named president and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation, effective June. 1. “Serving…
Cicilline will continue to serve his constituents until June 1, 2023
Rhode Island Congressman David Cicilline has announced that he will be stepping down from his role in the United States House of Representatives effective June 1, 2023, to take on a new position as the President and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation. Cicilline, a member of the House Democratic Leadership and a senior member…
“Bear is an energetic and friendly guy who likes everyone he meets. Trips to the dog park and long walks on the beach or in the woods, followed by naps in a big comfy bed, are all this guy needs to keep him perfectly happy.”
Meet your new best friend, Bear – this week’s Adoptable Dog of the week! Bear, who is available for adoption through the Potter League for Animals, is a 7-year-old male mixed breed. Here’s what the Potter League has to say about Bear; “Bear is an energetic and friendly guy who likes everyone he meets. Trips…