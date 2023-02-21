Katherine Karanikolas, three weeks shy of her 95th birthday, of Portsmouth passed away unexpectedly on February 19, 2023. She was the daughter of the late John and Aglaia (Chagaruly) Lampos. Katherine was born and raised in New Bedford where she graduated from New Bedford Vocational and was the class Vice President and Editor of the Yearbook. She worked at the Coomis Manufacturing Co., the Aerovox Co., and the John Lampos Import Export Co. until she met and married Harry in 1954, who was then stationed in Newport.

Navy orders took them to Philadelphia and Norfolk and then back to Newport. Newport was where they chose to live, raise a family and open their first business together, Harry’s, in 1957 on Long Wharf. After a fire, Harry’s moved to the Bellevue Plaza and was one of only four stores in that shopping center for the next 10 years. Harry’s then moved to the WT Grant Plaza (Walmart) and is the only original store from 1969 still in the center. When Harry passed away in 1982, Katherine took over the business expanding and enhancing it. She received her NMLS treasury license in 1997 and began North Shore Finances which became the first money service business on the island.

Family was a major part of her life. She stayed home until the last child was in high school never missing a baseball, football, track meet or dance recital, cheering and proud of us all before she started back to work at the Newport Quality Bakery. Katherine was a member of Saint Spyridon church and taught Sunday School for many years. She was a proud member of the Newport School PTAs and the Philoptochos Society. Katherine hosted delicious Sunday dinners for all of her family until well into her seventies.

Always the first to go shopping, lunching with the ladies or cooking what was needed, Katherine never missed any event, always dressed to the nines with her French Twist and heels. She was a fixture in her store daily while keeping a pulse on all her family whatever state or country they were in.

When the grandchildren came along, she was called Nans by the older ones saying she was “too young to be a Yia Yia” until the younger ones came along and the great grand babies joined the family. She leaves behind 3 children Stephanie Martland (Denis), Gail Karanikolas and Nicholas G Karanikolas (Peggy). Five grandchildren Kathryn Martland, Andrew Martland (Amory), Gregory Masiakos, Alex Perry, and Elena Karanikolas, two great grandchildren John and Charles Martland and many nieces and nephews and a large extended family. She is predeceased by her parents and sisters Joan Kalogeris, Martha and Clover Lampos and survived by one sister Angie Lampos of Tiverton.

Services for Mrs. Karanikolas will be held on Friday, February 24, 2023. Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM in St. Spyridon’s Greek Orthodox Church, 390 Thames St., Newport. Funeral services will continue at 11:00 AM in the Church. Burial will follow in Middletown 4 Corners Cemetery, Turner and Wyatt Road, Middletown.

Memorial donations may be sent to Saint Spyridon’s Greek Orthodox Church, P.O. Box 427, Newport, RI 02840.