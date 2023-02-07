Frances B. Carroll, 90, of Middletown, Rhode Island, died on February 2, 2023, at Rhode Island Hospital. She was the wife of Gerald Carroll.

Born in Little Compton, RI on January 19, 1933, she was the daughter of Antone and Maria (Alberto) Silvia.

Fran was known for her great sense of humor, and was a good story teller. She was a devoted Catholic, and attended Mass at St. Lucy’s, with her husband, every Saturday evening. She was amazing grand mother and mother, and her grandchildren and her daughters, meant the world to her, she loved them all unconditionally.

Fran and Gerry loved to travel and would often take all the grandchildren with them. She loved going for long walks, sometimes walking as much as 2 or more miles. She was loved by everyone she met, and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Frances is survived by her husband Gerald and her three daughters: Pamela Champion of Middletown, Sharon Nahornick and her husband Mike of Groton, CT, and Joanne Potts, of Middletown. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, one great grandchild on the way.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday February 8, 2023, from 4-7 pm at Memorial Funeral Home 375 Broadway in Newport.

Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday February 9, 2023 at 10:00 am in St. Lucy’s Church 909 West Main Road in Middletown.

Burial will follow at Newport Memorial Park, Vaucluse and Green End Avenues in Middletown.