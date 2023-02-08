Carol Pride Lemeshewsky, 98, of Middletown, RI passed away peacefully on January 31, 2023. She was known for her love, grace, and kindness and epitomized these qualities throughout her life as a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Carol was born in Norfolk, VA, on March 1, 1924, to U.S. Navy Adm. Alfred M. Pride, and Helen B. Pride (nee Burrell).

By all accounts she was an adventurous and fun-loving child. She studied at Wellesley College, and later met her future husband, Andrew Lemeshewsky, at the Army Navy Club in Washington, D.C. They were married on the 7th of June 1945 at Christ Church in Alexandria, VA. A talented singer, artist, woodcarver, storyteller and a voracious reader, Carol also shared a great passion for horses with her husband and owned several thoroughbreds. One of the stories shared with her family was being at the “match race” between Seabiscuit and War Admiral with her father in 1938. She loved all things chocolate, red licorice, and the Red Sox. Her summers were spent with family at their camp on Sebec Lake in Dover-Foxcroft, Maine.

Carol leaves behind her three children; Susan (Robert) McEwen, Andrew Lemeshewsky and Linda (Tracy) Smith, five grandchildren; John Seville, Andrew Seville, Megan Fox, Stephanie (Ben) Gabriel, Anna Smith, four great grandchildren; Blake Fox, Colin Fox, Braeden Fox, Aida Gabriel, and her loyal dog Sophie.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, retired U.S. Navy Capt. Andrew A. Lemeshewsky and her brother retired U.S. Navy Capt. Alfred M. (Julie) Pride.

A memorial service will be held May 18th, 2023, at the U.S. Naval Academy Columbarium in Annapolis, MD.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation.