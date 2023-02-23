Beverly R. St. Pierre, 93, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on February 22, 2023 surrounded by her family, after a short illness.

She was married to the late Armand St. Pierre.

Beverly was born in Bronx, NY on December 1, 1929, She was the daughter of Norman and Minnie (Bahr) Newman. As a young woman, she worked as an executive secretary for the Nation Broadcasting Company( NBC). In 1959 she married Armand St. Pierre, whom she had met and fallen in love with, while vacationing on Block Island. They made their home in Portsmouth, RI

She is preceded in death by her husband Armand, her parents, Norman and Minnie Newman and her sister Rose Stone, of New York.

Beverly is survived by her daughter, Norma Alix and her husband Peter, her grandson Benjamin Mosher and granddaughter Ava Mosher, all of Portsmouth, RI. She is also survived by her nephews, Edward Stone of New York and Robert Stone, of Pennsylvania and her stepdaughter Paris St. Pierre of Little Compton.

After her daughter , Nora, was born, Beverly dedicated her life to being a loving and supportive mother, and then grandma. Beverly enjoyed going out to dinner with her family and especially liked buffets. Beverly spent most of her Summer at the beach and Sword fishing with her family. Beverly also enjoyed volunteering for various community groups on Aquidneck Island. She was vice president for the Self Help for the Hard of Hearing (SHHH), Sargent Chapter from 1991-1993. For this service, she received a Governor’s Award for her advocacy. Beverly was also a lover of animals, spending several years as a volunteer at the Robert Potter League for Animals in Middletown, where she helped with walking the dogs and helping take care of the cats and kittens that were rescued by the Potter League.

Funeral services will be private.

Donations in she memory may be made to https://www.savealabrescue.org/donate