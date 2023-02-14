Story by Public Affairs Office , Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

NEWPORT, R.I. – The total funded program of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport reached approximately $1.5 billion in 2022. Of its total operating budget, $623 million was spent by Division Newport in civilian payroll and labor, materials, operational expenditures, property maintenance and repair, and military payroll, while $901 million funded contracts.

“There’s lots of good news to report for 2022,” Technical Director Ron Vien said about the economic report. “This report really shows the tremendous impact Division Newport has on our local, state and regional economies. It’s a great example of just how much the work performed by Division Newport employees really does matter.

“It’s also a great illustration of the work we do in educational outreach, because the children of today are the workforce of tomorrow. These kids can earn their college degrees, work for us and enjoy a high quality of life in and around the state of Rhode Island, while supporting our vision of ‘Undersea Superiority Today and Tomorrow.’”

Division Newport’s employee base includes 3,576 federal civilian employees and 31 military members with a total gross payroll of $547 million. Of the full-time government civilian staff, 72% are classified as scientists or engineers, with 86% having four-year degrees and 32% having graduate-level degrees. This includes 1,932 bachelor’s degrees, 977 master’s degrees and 151 doctoral degrees.

In addition to the government workforce, Division Newport contracted for approximately 2,404 work years during fiscal year 2022, which runs from Oct. 1, 2021 to Sept. 30, 2022, from companies located in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut, bringing its combined government, military and contractor workforce to more than 6,011 positions.

Of the approximately $901 million spent on contracts, small business obligations accounted for about $299 million. About 93.9% of Division Newport’s contract obligations paid for new services in Rhode Island, and 92% percent of fiscal year 2022 contracts were competitively awarded.

Academic and intellectual outreach in 2022 included 12 programs and 30 educational partnerships that totaled $1.3 million and reached 8,603 students in pre-kindergarten through doctoral degree programs.

In 2022, Division Newport had 65 active cooperative research and development agreements (CRADAs), seven university contracts and its employees published 215 technical papers. Between fiscal years 2018 and 2022, Division Newport employees have generated 90 patented inventions.

Division Newport operates under the Navy Working Capital Fund (NWCF) model, which means it receives funds from multiple “customers” to execute tasking within its assigned mission. Those utilizing the NWCF model receive no directly appropriated funding and operate like a nonprofit business with a “customer-provider” relationship, thus Division Newport’s incoming and outgoing funds for fiscal year 2022 were both $1.5 billion.

In 2022, the Navy and Marine Corps represented Division Newport’s largest customer with $828 million in funding. The next largest were private parties, other Department of Defense outfits and the Air Force with $29.5 million, $14.9 million and $5.5 million, respectively. Incoming funds from the Army and other governments represented approximately $1.6 million.

Click here to view a report: https://www.navsea.navy.mil/Portals/103/Documents/NUWC_Newport/NUWCDivisionNewportEconomicReport2022.pdf

NUWC Newport is the oldest warfare center in the country, tracing its heritage to the Naval Torpedo Station established on Goat Island in Newport Harbor in 1869. Commanded by Capt. Chad Hennings, NUWC Newport maintains major detachments in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Andros Island in the Bahamas, as well as test facilities at Seneca Lake and Fisher’s Island, New York, Leesburg, Florida, and Dodge Pond, Connecticut.

