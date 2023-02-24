The Newport Police Department today announced that they have distributed scanners that help identify fake IDs/driver’s licenses.

The Newport Police Department shared the following on their Facebook Page on Friday, February 24;

“To aid in the prevention of underage drinking, The Newport Police Department have distributed to bar in the City of Newport, scanners that help identify fake ID’s/Driver’s License. Theses handheld scanners were distributed out to the bars or establishments by their request. The scanners are currently out at many different bars in the city and in use. When door staff check a person’s ID’s before entering an establishment in Newport, that person’s ID will be scanned to help determine if it is fake. The process take only seconds and if determined fake the ID will be seized by the staff. These scanners will supplement door staff who will also examine demographics on a non-fake ID to be sure it is the same as the person handling them it. Underage drinking, along with the danger physically, can be an arrestable offense with a municipal fine for possessing an alcoholic beverage underage and/or possessing an ID that does represent the person. Along with fines the offender’s driver’s license can be suspended up to one year.