Looking to build off a year that saw Newport win its most games since 2013 (30) and captured a Coastal Division Title, the Newport Gulls are locked and loaded with an extremely impressive roster for 2023. President & General Manager Chuck Paiva and Vice President Chris Patsos have combined a mix of experienced veterans with young talent from throughout the country in hopes of capturing the seventh NECBL Championship in team history.

The New England Collegiate Baseball League Board of Directors approved to expand the number of players each of its 13 teams can have on their roster to 40. Currently, the Gulls have 35 collegiate student-athletes signed for the upcoming summer, representing 25 colleges and universities.

Some of these players will be familiar to the fans at Cardines Field as nine former Gulls will return for a second season in the City by the Sea, and two hail from nearby Middletown, RI. Eight Gulls from the 2022 team have re-signed, while 2021 NECBL All-Star LHP Grant Umberger (Virginia Tech) is also set to come back to Newport.

Middletown High School won its first State Championship in 2021. The team was led by a handful of players that were prepared to play collegiately upon graduation, including Division I commits, RHP Ryan Andrade (University of Rhode Island), and LHP Caleb Leys (University of Maine- Orno). After impressive freshman seasons at their respective schools, both hometown heroes will suit up for the Newport Gulls after completing their second collegiate season.

In addition to Andrade and Leys, Newport will have a total of 12 players from New England. Seven of these players hail from Rhode Island’s neighboring state of Massachusetts.

Mississippi St. is the most represented college on this year’s roster, sending four of their star players to Newport. Of the four, two were ranked as Top 100 players in the country for their recruiting class by Perfect Game. In total, Newport has six (6) players included in the Top 300 recruits for their class, and two who were the best player in their state; Ivan Arias, Massachusetts Top Ranked Player (Vanderbilt), and Joe Allen (Clemson) in New Hampshire.

Roughly two weeks away from Opening Day for NCAA Division I Baseball, Pre-Season Rankings were recently released. Quite a few incoming players find their teams ranked near the top of these lists, including Louisville and Vanderbilt who rank in the nation’s Top 10. Three Louisville Cardinals have committed to play for the Gulls in 2023. Overall, 11 of the institutions represented are ranked in the Top 45 teams in America.

There will be 16 rising seniors on the roster to pair with a plethora of youthful players.

Newport’s full roster can be viewed on the team’s website. In partnership with DAI Restore, the Gulls will be introducing individual players leading up to the season via their “Leak of the Week” Social Media Feature.